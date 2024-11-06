Virginia Defeats Virginia Tech In Five-Set Thriller

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The Virginia volleyball team (18-6 overall, 8-5 ACC) downed the Virginia Tech Hokies (7-16, 1-12) in five sets (24-26, 25-16, 19-25, 25-17, 15-8) on Wednesday night (Oct. 6) for the first leg of the home-and-home Smithfield Commonwealth Clash weekend series.

Elayna Duprey led the Cavaliers’ offense with a team-high 13 kills. Abby Tadder added 12 kills along with leading UVA on the defensive end with six blocks. Kate Johnson and Zoey Dood each had pair of service aces to aid the attack.

Virginia Tech’s Belle Patrick led all players with 14 kills.

HOW IT HAPPENED

Set 1: Virginia Tech 26, Virginia 24

In a highly contested opening set, the two squads traded 3-0 runs that resulted in the Hokies taking a 6-3 lead in the early going. Following the opening runs, Virginia and Virginia Tech kept pace with each other until a 24-24 tie when the Hokies tallied the final two points to secure the first game.

Set 2: Virginia 25, Virginia Tech 16

The back-and-forth continued into the second set before UVA took control with a 5-0 run to make it a 12-5 contest. Virginia steadily built a lead and led by as many as seven through the heart of the set. To even the match, the Cavaliers scored five of the final six points in the set.

Set 3: Virginia Tech 25, Virginia 19

Virginia Tech sprinted out to a 10-5 advantage on the heels of a 5-0 run. A Heyli Velasquez service ace made it a three-point contest at 16-13 before the Hokies widened their advantage back out to take the set.

Set 4: Virginia 25, Virginia Tech 19

In the early going of the pivotal fourth set, Virginia constructed a 10-6 lead that put the Cavaliers out front. Virginia Tech got back within a point at 13-12, but the comeback attempt was snuffed out by a 4-0 Cavalier run. A block by Abby Tadder and Kadynce Booth sealed the set for UVA to force a fifth and final set.

Set 5: Virginia 15, Virginia Tech 8

After Virginia Tech scored the opening two points of the set, the Cavaliers flexed their muscles with an 8-1 run. A Hokie comeback was once again thwarted after Virginia Tech made it a 10-7 contest. UVA answered by scoring five of the last six points to take the set and the match.

WITH THE WIN

With an overall record of 18-6, Virginia is off to its best start since 2003.

The eight ACC wins are the most in a season since winning 10 league matches in 2015.

The Cavaliers move to 7-1 in five-set matches this season.

Virginia now leads the all-time series with Virginia Tech 42-40 and is riding a five-match win streak over the Hokies.

The five-match win streak is the longest for Virginia over Virginia Tech since winning seven straight from 1995-01.

UP NEXT

UVA will head to Blacksburg, Va., on Friday (Nov. 8) to conclude the home-and-home Smithfield Commonwealth Clash weekend. First serve is set for noon and can be streamed on ACCNX.