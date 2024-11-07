Jenna DiNardo Named to USWNT Training Camp Roster

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Virginia women’s lacrosse sophomore attacker Jenna DiNardo has been named as one of the 44 players that will compete with the U.S. Women’s Senior National Team during the Intercollegiate Women’s Lacrosse Coaches Association Presidents Cup from Nov. 22-24 in Florida.

Virginia assistant coach Caylee Waters is also on the roster.

This will be the first training camp and competition for the U.S. women’s team since Acacia Walker-Weinstein was named the program’s head coach earlier this year. The team is building towards the 2026 World Lacrosse Women’s Championship, which will be held in Japan.

The U.S. will hold a Blue-White exhibition game on Saturday, Nov. 23 at 7:30 p.m. at the Premier Sports Campus in Lakewood Ranch, Fla., followed by a public autograph session. The U.S. women will then scrimmage Boston College the following day (Nov. 24) at 12:30 p.m., also at the Premier Sports Campus. Admission to both games is free of charge.

The IWLCA Presidents Cup, one of the nation’s most prominent recruiting events, features more than 400 teams featuring some of the country’s top high school players.

The 44 players selected for the training camp include nine gold medalists from the 2022 U.S. team that won the most recent world championship in Towson, Md., which includes Waters. Nine additional players have represented the U.S. in world championship competitions, including the Box Championship and the U20 Championship.

This is DiNardo’s first time being named to the senior women’s national team training camp roster.