Virginia Adds Florida Transfer Elyse Finnelle

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — Virginia women’s lacrosse head coach Sonia LaMonica announced today (June 6) the signing of goalkeeper Elyse Finnelle (Deale, Md.), who will join the Cavaliers for the 2025-26 season.

Finnelle comes to Virginia after graduating from Florida in May, having helped lead the Gators to back-to-back NCAA Semifinal appearances. The 2025 Big 12 Goalkeeper of the Year recorded 109 saves on a .462 save percentage with a 14-1 record across 22 appearances and 16 starts last season for the Gators, earning All-Big 12 Team honors. She was a 2024 Inside Lacrosse third-team All-American and an IWLCA All-Region South First Team honoree, appearing in 22 games with 156 saves and a .529 save percentage, which was ranked fourth in the nation. Finnelle played three seasons at Florida after redshirting her freshman season.

“I’m thrilled to have Elyse join our Virginia lacrosse family,” LaMonica said. “She is a battle-tested goalie who brings a wealth of experience and leadership that will only enhance our team culture and the determination we have to compete on championship weekend, something she’s experienced the last two years. We welcome Elyse and her family with open arms.”