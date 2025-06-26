Shanna Brady Joins Women's Lacrosse Staff as Defensive Coordinator

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — Virginia women’s lacrosse head coach Sonia LaMonica announced Thursday (June 26) the addition of Shanna Brady as the team’s defensive coordinator.

Brady has served as a defensive coordinator for multiple teams, including working with LaMonica at Towson for two seasons. She spent three years working with Penn State, helping the team return to the NCAA Tournament in 2023 for the first time in five seasons. In addition to Penn State and Towson, she also worked with the defenses at Hofstra and LIU Post.

“I am thrilled to welcome Shanna Brady to the Virginia Women’s Lacrosse family,” LaMonica said. “Shanna brings a fierce competitiveness, a deep understanding of the game, and an elite defensive mindset. She has played and coached at the highest levels, and her leadership and energy will have an immediate impact on our program. Our players will benefit tremendously from her experience and mentorship, both on and off the field.”

A 2015 University of Maryland graduate, Brady won two national championships as a student-athlete for the Terps. In each of her four years in College Park, the Smithtown, New York native played in Championship Weekend. Brady finished with 75 ground balls, 46 caused turnovers and 30 draw controls in the 92 games in which she played.

While in college, she served as a coach with the Long Island Express Lacrosse Club and has also served as the co-director of the Predators Lacrosse Club.

She has played professionally for the Long Island Sound in the United Women’s Lacrosse League and the Women’s Professional Lacrosse League.

“I’m incredibly excited to be joining the University of Virginia women’s lacrosse program,” Brady said. “It’s an honor to represent a university with such a rich tradition of excellence—both academically and athletically. I’m extremely grateful for the opportunity to once again coach alongside the LaMonicas, and I’m eager to get started, connect with our student-athletes, and help guide them to reach their full potential on and off the field.”