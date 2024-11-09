Cavaliers Host Rivanna Romp on Sunday

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — The Virginia rowing team hosts the Rivanna Romp on Sunday (Nov. 10) on the Rivanna Reservoir in Earlysville, Va.

Admission is free to the public. Action begins at 10:30 a.m. with the Varsity Eights, followed by the Novice Eights and Varsity Fours. Boats will go off one at a time, about 10-15 seconds apart, in a time trial to determine the winners.

The Cavaliers will compete against crews from Duke, Minnesota and North Carolina. Virginia has captured the last 16 Varsity Eight races at the Romp, while the UVA Varsity Four has won 13 of the last 15 races.

Free parking is available at the Thomas Temple Allan Boathouse on the west bank of the Rivanna Reservoir. The boathouse is the closest point spectators can see the boats along the 4,000-meter course.

Rivanna Reservoir Boathouse

276 Woodlands Road

Charlottesville, VA 22901

Schedule of Events

10 30 a.m. – Varsity Eights

12 p.m. – Novice Eights

12:15 p.m. – Varsity Fours