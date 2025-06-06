Joyce and Greene Earn CRCA All-America Honors

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Virginia’s Sheila Joyce and Flynn Greene earned 2025 Division I Collegiate Racing Coaches Association All-America honors, announced Friday (June 6). Joyce and Greene were each named to the CRCA All-America second team.

Joyce and Greene helped the Cavaliers to a runner-up finish at the ACC championship and 10th-place finish at the NCAA Championship. Joyce and Greene were part of UVA’s Varsity Eight that placed second at the ACC Championship and 11th at the NCAA Championship.

To meet the criteria for CRCA All-America selection, a student-athlete must meet all eligibility rules as defined by her institution while having rowed in at least 75 percent of the season’s races in the varsity boat. Boat performance, nomination rank, coach’s comments, individual achievements and 2,000-meter erg scores are also considered.