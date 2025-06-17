Nine Cavaliers Earn CRCA National Scholar-Athlete Honors

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Nine members of the Virginia rowing program were named Collegiate Rowing Coaches Association National Scholar-Athletes, the CRCA announced Tuesday (June 17).

Helene Dimitrijev, Savannah Fox, Sydney Fratamico, Elsa Hartman, Lila Henn, Paige Loh, Ashlyn McGinn, Lindsay O’Neil and Teagan Orth were honored as CRCA National Scholar-Athletes.

To be eligible for the CRCA National Scholar-Athlete honor, student-athletes were required to have a 3.5 cumulative GPA, be in their second, third or fourth year of eligibility and rowed in her institution’s NCAA or IRA (lightweight) eligible boat for a minimum of 75 percent of the current spring races or race in an NCAA boat at their conference championship.