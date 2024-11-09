Cavaliers Take on Top-Seeded Pitt in ACC Quarterfinal Sunday

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — The Virginia men’s soccer team is set to make its third consecutive appearance in the quarterfinal round of the ACC Men’s Soccer Championship on Sunday (Nov. 10). The ninth-seeded Cavaliers (9-5-3) will take on the tournament’s top seed in No. 9 Pitt (12-4-0). Kickoff from Ambrose Urbanic Field in Pittsburgh, Pa. is set for 8 p.m. on ACC Network.

How to Follow

Sunday’s match against Pittsburgh will air on ACC Network which is also available on WatchESPN.com and the ESPN app for customers who have the ACC Network as part of their TV subscription. Links to both the broadcast and live stats are available at VirginiaSports.com. Fans can also get updates by following the program’s official Twitter account (@UVAMenSoccer).

How We Got Here

The Cavaliers entered the tournament as the No. 9 seed and matched up with eighth-seeded No. 21 NC State in the first round of the tournament.

Virginia dispatched the Wolfpack with a 2-1 comeback victory that featured a pair of second half-goals scored in a 20-second span. The win marked UVA’s first comeback win in the ACC tournament since a 3-1 win over Clemson in the 2019 title game.

As the ACC’s top seed with 18 points in league play, the Panthers received the only bye of the tournament and will enter the competition in Sunday’s quarterfinal.

What’s at Stake

Sunday night’s winner between Virginia and Pitt will advance to the semifinal round against either (4) No. 15 SMU or (5) Wake Forest

The ACC Semifinal round will be held at WakeMed Soccer Park in Cary, N.C. on Thursday (Nov. 14).

The first semifinal matchup will kickoff at 5:30 p.m. followed by the second at 8 p.m. Both matches will air on ACC Network.

The Series with the Panthers

Virginia is set to match up with Pitt for the 18th time in series history. This meeting will mark just the third between the teams in the ACC Men’s Soccer Championship.

The Cavaliers lead the all-time series with a mark of 10-5-2. The teams have split a pair of ACC Tournament meetings.

In the last meeting between the two teams, Virginia was beaten on the road by a score of 4-1—its heaviest defeat to an ACC opponent since a 3-0 loss to Wake Forest in 2021.

The Cavaliers emerged with a 1-0 victory in the prior meeting between the two teams—that match also took place in the ACC quarterfinal round.

ACC Tournament Notes:

Virginia has won 16 ACC Championships with 11 tournament titles

The Cavaliers last title came in 2019, a 3-1 win over Clemson. Henry Kessler was named tournament MVP

Virginia has an all-time ACC Tournament record of 47-20-14

A Nose for Goal

Virginia’s Nick Dang leads the Cavaliers for the 2024 season with six goals on the year.

Dang’s goal tally currently ranks first among defenders in NCAA Division I

Prior to his arrival at Virginia, Dang had scored just four goals in three seasons at Lipscomb

Wiese Makes History