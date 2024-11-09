Cavaliers Play for NCAA Qualifications Sunday

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. – Members of the Virginia women’s tennis team are competing for NCAA Championship slots available at the ITA East Sectional, being held Thursday through Sunday, Nov. 7-10, in Chapel Hill, N.C.

This is the last chance for players to qualify for the NCAA Singles and Doubles Championships, being held Nov. 19-24 in Waco, Texas.

In singles, Annabelle Xu secured an invitation to compete in the NCAA Singles Championship by advancing to the semifinals.

Elaine Chervinsky lost in the singles quarterfinals but will compete in a quarterfinal playoff match at 11:30 am Sunday against Kallista Liu of Maryland. In doubles, Xu and Martina Genis Salas will play for third place against opponents from Penn. Victories in these matches will also earn them NCAA qualifications.

Six players will qualify for the NCAA Singles Championship from sectionals (semifinalists and two quarterfinal playoff winners). In doubles, three doubles teams will qualify for the NCAA Doubles Championship from sectionals (champion, finalist, third place).

Live stream, live stats, and the bracket are available.