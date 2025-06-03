Three Cavaliers Earn Academic All-America Honors

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Virginia women’s tennis seniors Elaine Chervinsky, Melodie Collard, and junior Annabelle Xu have been named 2025 Academic All-Americans, as selected by College Sports Communicators, the organization announced Tuesday (June 3). The award recognizes the nation’s top student-athletes for their combined performances on the court and in the classroom.

Chervinsky was named to the first team. Collard earned second team honors, while Xu was named to the third team.

Chervinsky and Collard won the 2024-25 NCAA Doubles Championship in the fall, becoming the first Cavaliers to win the NCAA Doubles title. The pair also became the first Cavaliers to hold the number one doubles ranking, a ranking they held from early February until May. In singles, Chervinsky advanced to the quarterfinals of the NCAA Singles Championship in the fall. In the round of 16. she defeated the top seed and top-ranked Mary Stoiana of Texas A&M 6-3, 6-0. On the season, Chervinsky led the team in singles, finishing with a 28-8 record. This is her first CSC Academic All-America honor.

Collard finished the season with a 31-3 doubles record with Chervinsky and a 14-2 mark in dual matches. In singles, Collard finished second on the team in singles wins with 25 and went 14-6 in dual matches. She ended the year ranked No. 3 in doubles with Chervinsky and No. 121 in singles. This is the first CSC Academic All-America honor for Collard.

Xu ended the season with a 22-12 singles record, advancing to the second round of the NCAA Singles Championship. She set new career-highs in her singles ranking, reaching as high as No. 21. She also had a career year in doubles, finishing 28-9 on the year with partner Martina Genis Salas. This is Xu’s first CSC Academic All-America honor.

Chervinsky, Collard, and Xu join Natasha Subhash as the only players in program history to be named CSC Academic All-Americans.