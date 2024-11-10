Virginia Earns At-Large Bid to NCAA Championship

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The Virginia field hockey team (13-4) earned an at-large bid to the field of 18 teams for the 2024 NCAA Field Hockey Championship and will compete in the Northwestern regional.

The Cavaliers will take on Michigan on Friday, Nov. 15 in the second match of the day. No. 2 seed Northwestern (19-1) and the winner of Wednesday’s game between Miami University (13-7) and Vermont (11-8) will play in Friday’s first game. The advancing teams will face one another on Sunday, Nov. 17.

It is the 28th trip to the NCAA Championship for the Cavaliers and their 16th in the last 19 years.

North Carolina, Saint Joseph’s and UConn will be the other three host sites for the first- and second-round games. The winner of each site will advance to the NCAA semifinals on Friday, Nov. 22, at Phyllis Ocker Field in Ann Arbor, Mich.

Wednesday, Nov. 13—Opening Round

Miami University (13-7) vs Vermont (11-8), 3 p.m. ET

Friday, Nov. 15– 1st Round

[2] Northwestern vs Opening Round Winner, 1 p.m. ET

Virginia vs Michigan, 3:30 pm ET

Sunday, November 17 — Quarterfinals

Winner of Game 1 v. Winner of Game 2, 2 p.m. ET