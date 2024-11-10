UVA Sweeps Three Races at Rivanna Romp

EARLYSVILLE, Va. — The Virginia rowing team swept all three races at the Rivanna Romp Sunday (Nov. 10) on the Rivanna Reservoir. UVA won the Varsity Eight, Varsity Four and Novice Eight as the Cavaliers concluded their fall season.

The annual regatta featured crews from Duke, Minnesota and North Carolina. Virginia has captured the last 18 Varsity Eight races at the Romp, while the UVA Varsity Four has won 15 of the last 17 races.

UVA’s Varsity Eight claimed the win at the Rivanna Romp, completing the 4,000-meter course with a winning time of 13:26.6. UVA’s 2V8 finished second at 13:42.7 followed by Duke’s V8 (13:43.5. North Carolina’s V8 (13:19.1) and Minnesota’s V8 (13.57.2). UVA’s Third Varsity Eight placed eighth at 14:07.3, while UVA’s 4V8 and 5V8 placed 15th and 16th, respectively.

The Cavaliers’ Third Varsity Four defeated UVA’s Varsity Four 15:09.6-15:14.9. Minnesota’s V4 finished second at 15:18.6 and UVA’s 2V4 placed fourth at 15:18.7. UVA’s 4V4 placed 16th at 16:26.4

The Cavaliers’ Novice Eight defeated Duke 14:54.5-15:19.5.

“I’m incredibly grateful to the visiting teams from UNC, Duke, and Minnesota for making the trip to race and thankful to our regatta organizers and volunteers for making the event run smoothly,” UVA head coach Wesley Ng said. “Rowing races, whether they are head races or sprint races, are always challenging to win, so we don’t take today’s efforts for granted.

“Collegiate rowers only get a limited number of racing opportunities over their four-year careers, and they certainly allow us to grow, learn, and improve with vivid lessons. So when the opportunities arise, we aim to put forth our best effort. Overall, I’m proud of our team and staff for the progress this fall, and I’m looking forward to a big winter ahead to see our whole roster keep building momentum toward 2025.”

Virginia Lineups

Varsity Eight

Coxswain: Brie Joe, Stroke: Jenna Hajji, 7-seat: Paige Loh, 6-seat: Sheila Joyce, 5-seat: Flynn Greene, 4-seat: Teagan Orth, 3-seat: Riley Richardson, 2-seat: Skylar Morrison and Bow: Sofia Coppola

Second Varsity Eight

Coxswain: Chloe Lee, Stroke: PJ Balazy, 7-seat: Helene Dimitrijev, 6-seat: Sydney Fratamico, 5-seat: Lila Henn, 4-seat: Aidan Wrenn-Walz, 3-seat: Paula Lutz, 2-seat: Kate McGee and Bow: Sky Dahl

Third Varsity Eight

Coxswain: Samara Coakley, Stroke: Alyssa Fikkers, 7-seat: Lindsay O’Neil, 6-seat: Anna Schrieber, 5-seat: Claudia Kerry-Roger, 4-seat: Dylan Bentley, 3-seat: Ayla O’Neill, 2-seat: Emeline Daley and Bow: Savannah Cogan

Fourth Varsity Eight

Coxswain: Shelby Bavin, Stroke: Molly Bidwell, 7-seat: Reilly Katz, 6-seat: Elena Bloom, 5-seat: Eva Morton, 4-seat: Claire Lingle, 3-seat: Sophie Gallagher, 2-seat: Savannah Fox and Bow: Hannah Guy

Fifth Varsity Eight

Coxswain: Ashlynn McGinn, Stroke: Katie Rapaglia, 7-seat: Skylar Gash, 6-seat: Abby Grace McGowan, 5-seat: Ryleigh Katstra, 4-seat: Paige Lane, 3-seat: Sarah Rapaglia, 2-seat: Phoebe Fant and Bow: Maggie Warren

Novice Varsity Eight

Coxswain: Samara Coakley, Stroke: PJ Balazy, 7-seat: Elena Bloom, 6-seat: Eva Morton, 5-seat: Paula Lutz, 4-seat: Ayla O’Neill, 3-seat: Emeline Daley, 2-seat: Gabby Fenwick, Bow: Maggie Warren

Varsity Four

Coxswain: Brie Joe, Stroke: Jenna Hajji, 3-seat: Sheila Joyce, 2-seat: Flynn Greene, Bow: Paige Loh

Second Varsity Four

Coxswain: Shelby Bavin, Stroke: Sky Dahl, 3-seat: Teagan Orth, 2-seat: Lila Henn, Bow: Aidan Wrenn-Walz

Third Varsity Four

Coxswain: Chloe Lee, Stroke: Kate McGee, 3-seat: Sophia Coppola, 2-seat: Sydney Fratamico, Bow: Helene Dimitrijev

Fourth Varsity Four

Coxswain: Sami Goldman, Stroke: Katherine Jennings, 3-seat: Hannah Hill, 2-seat: Bridget Reese, Bow: Caroline Nickel