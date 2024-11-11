Wight Named ACC Freshman Of The Week

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Virginia volleyball right side Becca Wight has been named Freshman of the Week by the Atlantic Coast Conference, the league announced on Monday (Nov. 11). Wight becomes the first Cavalier to earn the honor since Madison Morey in 2019.

Wight propelled UVA to back-to-wins over Virginia Tech in the Smithfield Commonwealth Clash. The Worthington, Ohio, native started the week by tying her season-high with 11 kills and collecting a season-best four blocks in the five-set win on Wednesday (Nov. 6) before adding 10 more kills in the Friday (Nov. 8) sweep of the Hokies.

In total, Wight tied for the team lead with 21 kills during the week and ranked third on the squad with five total blocks.

Up next, Virginia will head west for matches against No. 7 Stanford on Thursday (Nov. 14) and Cal on Friday (Nov. 15). First serve for both matches is set for 10 p.m. and can be streamed on ACCNX.

ACC PLAYERS OF THE WEEK

Co-Offensive Player of the Week: Audrey Koenig, Florida State, Flormarie Heredia Colon, Miami

Defensive Player of the Week: Elena Oglivie, Stanford

Setter of the Week: Kami Miner, Stanford

Freshman of the Week: Becca Wight, Virginia