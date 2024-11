Nick Dang Named to All-ACC Second Team

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — The Atlantic Coast Conference announced Wednesday (Nov. 13) the 2024 Men’s Soccer All-ACC Teams and Players of the Year. Cavalier defender Nick Dang was named a second-team All-ACC selection.

A transfer from Lipscomb, Dang has started as a center back in each game this season. A defensive anchor of the Cavalier back line, Dang has led a Virginia defense that ranks second in ACC with a goals against average of just 1.00 per game.

In addition to his impressive defensive record, Dang proved to be a lethal presence in the box on set piece situations. His six tally of six goals on the season leads a Cavalier team that has scored 32 on the season.

Up Next:

The ninth-seeded Cavaliers are set to match up with fifth-seeded Wake Forest in the ACC Men’s Soccer Semifinal on Thursday (Nov. 14). Kickoff from WakeMed Soccer Park is set for 5:30 p.m. on ACC Network.

2024 ACC Men’s Soccer Season Honors

Offensive Player of the Year – Matthew Roou, Sr., F, Notre Dame

Defensive Player of the Year – Casper Svendby, Jr., D, Pitt

Midfielder of the Year – Joran Gerbet, Sr., Clemson

Goalkeeper of the Year – Wessel Speel, Gr., Duke

Freshman of the Year – Ransford Gyan, M, Clemson

Coach of the Year – Jay Vidovich, Pitt

2024 All-ACC Team

First Team

Joran Gerbet, Sr., M, Clemson

Alex Meinhard, Gr., F, Clemson

Ulfur Bjornsson, So., F, Duke

Wessel Speel, Gr., GK, Duke

Riley Thomas, Gr., D, North Carolina

Matthew Roou, Jr., F, Notre Dame

Guilherme Feitosa, Sr., M, Pitt

Luis Sahmkow, Sr., F, Pitt

Casper Svendby, Jr., D, Pitt

Bailey Sparks, Sr., F, SMU

Zach Bohane, Jr., M, Stanford

Second Team

Ask Ekeland, Jr., M, Boston College

Kevin Carmichael, Sr., D, California

Ransford Gyan, Fr., M, Clemson

Adam Luckhurst, Gr., F, Duke

Martin Vician, Gr., F, North Carolina

Taig Healy, Jr., M, NC State

Hakim Karamoko, So., F, NC State

Casper Grening, Sr., M, Pitt

Nick Dang, Jr., D, Virginia

Trace Alphin, Sr., GK, Wake Forest

Cooper Flax, Jr., M, Wake Forest

Third Team

Nonso Adimabua, Gr., F, California

Kamran Acito, Jr., D, Duke

Kenan Hot, Jr., M, Duke

Ruben Mesalles, Sr., D, Duke

Gage Guerra, Sr., F, Louisville

Josh Jones, Sr., D, Louisville

Sam Williams, Jr., M, North Carolina

Bryce Boneau, Jr., M, Notre Dame

Cabral Carter, Jr., GK, Pitt

Jackson Gilman, Jr., D, Pitt

Kyran Chambron Pinho, Sr., D, SMU

2024 All-Freshman Team

Ransford Gyan, M, Clemson

Lukas Magnason, D, Clemson

Wahabu Musah, F, Clemson

Jamie Kabuusu, M, Duke

Tate Johnson, D, North Carolina

Nikola Markovic, D, NC State

Lasse Dahl, F, Pitt

Niklas Soerensen, D, Pitt

Chimere Omeze, D, Syracuse

Olafur Floki Stephensen, D, Virginia Tech

Dylan Borso, M, Wake Forest