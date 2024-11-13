Schedule For 2025 Shriners Children’s Clearwater Invitational Released

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The schedule for the 2025 Shriners Children’s Clearwater Softball Invitational presented by EvoShield was announced by ESPN Events on Thursday (Nov. 14).

The Cavaliers will play a challenging five-game slate the weekend of February 13-16, 2025, in the event at Clearwater, Fla.

The 16-team field features 14 teams that qualified for the 2024 NCAA Tournament, including three teams that advanced to the Women’s College World Series. The tournament returns to the Eddie C. Moore Complex in Clearwater, Florida, for the sixth time. A total of 40 games will be played across ESPN platforms over the four-day tournament.

Programming schedule for the 2025 Shriners Children’s Clearwater Invitational Presented by EvoShield will be announced at a later date.

Virginia opens the tournament with matchups against SEC opponents with a single game against Kentucky on Thursday (Feb.13) before facing Auburn in a single game on Friday (Feb. 14). The Cavaliers will then play a pair of games on Saturday (Feb. 15) against Texas A&M and San Diego State. Virginia closes out the weekend event against UCLA on Sunday (Feb. 16).

Tickets for the 2025 Shriners Children’s Clearwater Invitational Presented by EvoShield will go on sale Nov. 25 at 1 p.m. ET. For more information, please visit www.clearwaterinvitational.com.