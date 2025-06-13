Incoming Softball Duo Named Gatorade Softball Players Of The Year

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Two incoming freshmen for the Virginia softball team have been named Gatorade Players of the Year with two-way player Karly Meredith and pitcher Taylor Smith being named the winners for Wisconsin and Maryland, respectively.

Gatorade Player of the Year is the top honor in high school sports, celebrating the nation’s best high school athletes for their success on the field, in the classroom and in the community. The Gatorade Player of the Year program annually recognizes one winner in the District of Columbia and each of the 50 states across 12 different high school sports and awards one National Player of the Year in each sport.

Meredith, a right-handed pitcher and utility player for Kaukauna High School in Wisconsin, led the Galloping Ghosts (23-0) to a berth in the Division 1 Regional finals. Meredith posted a 0.17 ERA and a 0.36 WHIP in winning all 23 games, firing 15 shutouts, including five no-hitters, and holding opposing hitters to a .068 batting average. She fanned an average of two batters per inning through 23 games. At the plate, she entered the regional final with a .453 average along with 30 RBI and an OPS of 1.358. Ranked as the nation’s No. 42 recruit in her class by Perfect Game, she is now a three-time Gatorade Wisconsin Softball Player of the Year honoree.

She has volunteered locally in association with Holy Cross Church and has been a member of the CYO basketball program for four years. She has also donated her time on behalf of Christ the King Church in addition to serving as a youth softball coach and instructor. Meredith has maintained a 3.89 GPA in the classroom.

Smith, a right-handed pitcher at Catoctin High School in Maryland, struck out 287 batters in 117.2 innings pitched this past season, leading the Cougars (21-3) to the Class 1A state championship game. She posted a 17-1 record with a 0.42 earned run average, allowing just 28 hits and 38 walks. After missing her entire junior season with a knee injury, she batted .430 with 14 home runs, 40 RBI and a 1.101 slugging percentage.

The president of her class as a sophomore, Smith has volunteered locally with Toys for Tots and Backpacks for Blessings, organizing and packaging food for those in need. She has also donated her time as a peer tutor and as a youth pitching instructor. Smith has maintained a 4.0 GPA in the classroom.