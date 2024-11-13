Surging Hoos Riding Wave of Momentum

By Jeff White (jwhite@virginia.edu)

VirginiaSports.com

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — For the University of Virginia men’s soccer team, its 29th season under head coach George Gelnovatch began on a promising note. On an August night at Klöckner Stadium, 13th-ranked UVA blanked Rider 3-0.

Calamity followed for the Cavaliers. In their second game, they lost 1-0 to unheralded Colgate. The Wahoos dominated the run of play and outshot the Red Raiders 28-3 at Klöckner, but it didn’t matter. Colgate connected on its only shot on goal and Virginia missed a penalty kick in the 76th minute. The Hoos were left to ponder a confounding defeat.

“That game cast a dark cloud,” Gelnovatch recalled this week.

Virginia dropped out of the top 25 after the loss to Colgate. The Cavaliers bounced back to rout Saint Joseph’s 5-0 on Aug. 29, but their reprieve was short-lived. They didn’t win again for more than a month.

“It makes you stop and think,” said Gelnovatch, whose coaching résumé at his alma mater includes two NCAA titles (2009 and 2014) and four other College Cup appearances.

For the first time since 1967, UVA posted a winless streak of six games, tying Maryland, Wake Forest and California and losing to Duke, Stanford and UNC Greensboro.

UNCG’s Oct. 1 victory in Charlottesville dropped Virginia to 2-4-3 in what was fast becoming a lost season for Gelnovatch and Co. But look at the Hoos now. Six weeks after that loss to UNCG, they’re 10-5-3 and locks for the 48-team NCAA tournament.

“It’s great to see a group of guys overcome adversity and work towards a common goal,” said senior wingback Paul Wiese, who leads the team with nine assists. “It’s remarkable to see. I’m glad I can be part of that.”

Virginia’s RPI heading into the UNCG game was No. 100. It’s now No. 6.

“I think when we were 2-4-3—we’ve talked about this within the guys—there was never a sense of real worry,” junior midfielder Umberto Pelà said. “We were probably a bit too calm, in my opinion, when we were 2-4-3. But we just stayed calm. One game at a time.”