Virginia Adds Seven In Recruiting Class For 2025

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Virginia head coach Joanna Hardin announced the signing of seven student-athletes in the class of 2025 on Wednesday (Nov. 13).
“Our coaching staff is thrilled to sign this class of 2025,” Hardin said. “The class brings a combination of utility speed and depth, but will also continue the unbroken growth of our program on our trajectory to winning championships both on and off the field. There are a number of individual awards and championships earned in multiple sports by this signing class, it’s hard to mention all of them. The class is strong up the middle, adds power and speed on offense; the group knows how to win and expects to win.
“At Virginia we not only recruit great athletes and players, but we recruit wonderful young women and families that are supportive of our mission and our values. Not only are we adding talented players with tools to contribute on the field, their families are supportive, competitive and believe wholeheartedly in what we are pursuing at the University of Virginia. I’m grateful that this class will be here in less than 10 months and look forward to the opportunity we have to coach them in the next step of their competitive careers. Today is a great day to be Hoo.”
2025 VIRGINIA SOFTBALL RECRUITING CLASS
Jaiden Griffith | OF/UT | Williamston, Mich. | Williamston High School | VA Unity Johnson
- Ranked No. 33 in the class of 2025 by Perfect Game
- 2x All-State selection
- 2x All-Region selection
- 2x All-District Selection
- Also lettered in basketball, cross country, track and cheerleading
Edith Kaplan | IF | Mountain Brook, Ala. | Mountain Brook High School | Birmingham Thunderbolts
- Ranked No. 71 recruit by Line Drive
- 18U PGF National Champion
- All South Metro Team selection
- All Over The Mountain Team selection
- Member of the Israeli National Softball Team
Karly Meredith | RHP | Kaukauna, Wisc. | Kaukauna High School | Beverly Bandits
- Ranked No. 42 in the class of 2025 by Perfect Game
- 2x Wisconsin Gatorade Player of the Year (2023, 2024)
- 2x MaxPreps All-America selection
- 2x Wisconsin Fastpitch Softball Coaches Association Player of the Year – Division 1
- 3x All-State first team selection and Fox Valley Association Conference Player of the Year
Addison Reasor | IF | Christiansburg, Va. | Christiansburg High School | Starz Gold
- 2x All-State selection (2023, 2024)
- 2x All-Region selection (2023, 2024)
- 2024 Team Captain
- 2023 Best Defensive Player Award
- Also lettered in volleyball and was a 2023 All-State selection
Taylor Smith | RHP | Thurmont, Md. | Catoctin High School | MD Heartbreakers
- 2022 Frederick County Softball Player of the Year
- Tied state record with 19 strikeouts in a Maryland state playoff game in 2023
- 2023 18U USA Gold National Championship with MD Heartbreakers
- 3x Team Captain in softball (2022-24)
- Also lettered in basketball and soccer
Hannah Tober | IF | New Kent, Va. | New Kent High School | Fury Platinum X Higdon
- 3x All-State selection
- 3x Richmond All-Metro Team selection
- 2024 3A Region Player of the Year selection
- 2024 Bay Rivers District Player of the Year
- 2x Team Captain
Hannah Weismer | C/UT | Woolwich, N.J. | Kingsway Regional High School | Team NC Hinde
- Ranked No. 17 catcher and No. 35 on the 2025 Hot 100 by Line Drive
- 3x All-State selection
- 3x All-Conference selection
- 2023 SJ Player of the Year and Courier Post Player of the Year
- Also lettered in volleyball