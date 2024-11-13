Virginia Adds Seven In Recruiting Class For 2025

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Virginia head coach Joanna Hardin announced the signing of seven student-athletes in the class of 2025 on Wednesday (Nov. 13).

“Our coaching staff is thrilled to sign this class of 2025,” Hardin said. “The class brings a combination of utility speed and depth, but will also continue the unbroken growth of our program on our trajectory to winning championships both on and off the field. There are a number of individual awards and championships earned in multiple sports by this signing class, it’s hard to mention all of them. The class is strong up the middle, adds power and speed on offense; the group knows how to win and expects to win.

“At Virginia we not only recruit great athletes and players, but we recruit wonderful young women and families that are supportive of our mission and our values. Not only are we adding talented players with tools to contribute on the field, their families are supportive, competitive and believe wholeheartedly in what we are pursuing at the University of Virginia. I’m grateful that this class will be here in less than 10 months and look forward to the opportunity we have to coach them in the next step of their competitive careers. Today is a great day to be Hoo.”

2025 VIRGINIA SOFTBALL RECRUITING CLASS

Jaiden Griffith | OF/UT | Williamston, Mich. | Williamston High School | VA Unity Johnson

Ranked No. 33 in the class of 2025 by Perfect Game

2x All-State selection

2x All-Region selection

2x All-District Selection

Also lettered in basketball, cross country, track and cheerleading

Edith Kaplan | IF | Mountain Brook, Ala. | Mountain Brook High School | Birmingham Thunderbolts

Ranked No. 71 recruit by Line Drive

18U PGF National Champion

All South Metro Team selection

All Over The Mountain Team selection

Member of the Israeli National Softball Team

Karly Meredith | RHP | Kaukauna, Wisc. | Kaukauna High School | Beverly Bandits

Ranked No. 42 in the class of 2025 by Perfect Game

2x Wisconsin Gatorade Player of the Year (2023, 2024)

2x MaxPreps All-America selection

2x Wisconsin Fastpitch Softball Coaches Association Player of the Year – Division 1

3x All-State first team selection and Fox Valley Association Conference Player of the Year

Addison Reasor | IF | Christiansburg, Va. | Christiansburg High School | Starz Gold

2x All-State selection (2023, 2024)

2x All-Region selection (2023, 2024)

2024 Team Captain

2023 Best Defensive Player Award

Also lettered in volleyball and was a 2023 All-State selection

Taylor Smith | RHP | Thurmont, Md. | Catoctin High School | MD Heartbreakers

2022 Frederick County Softball Player of the Year

Tied state record with 19 strikeouts in a Maryland state playoff game in 2023

2023 18U USA Gold National Championship with MD Heartbreakers

3x Team Captain in softball (2022-24)

Also lettered in basketball and soccer

Hannah Tober | IF | New Kent, Va. | New Kent High School | Fury Platinum X Higdon

3x All-State selection

3x Richmond All-Metro Team selection

2024 3A Region Player of the Year selection

2024 Bay Rivers District Player of the Year

2x Team Captain

Hannah Weismer | C/UT | Woolwich, N.J. | Kingsway Regional High School | Team NC Hinde