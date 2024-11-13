Virginia Volleyball Adds A Pair On Signing Day

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Virginia volleyball head coach Shannon Wells announced the signing of two student-athletes in the class of 2025 on Wednesday (Nov. 13). The pair of Caroline Lang (Charlottesville, Va.) and Reagan Ennist (Clifton Park, N.Y.) have each signed financial aid agreements.

“We are extremely excited to have Caroline and Reagan join our program. Both bring physicality, competitiveness, and a winning mentality to Grounds,” Wells said. “As we continue to rebuild this program, this class is going to help us take an even bigger step in the right direction.”

CAROLINE LANG | RS/MB | Charlottesville, Va.

Lang is a 6-foot-3 middle blocker from Charlottesville, Va., where she attends St. Anne’s-Belfield School. As a junior, Lang helped guide the Saints to their first state tournament appearance in 15 years. On the club level, Lang plays for Metro Volleyball Club out of Washington, D.C., where she finished ninth in the USAV Nationals 18 Open. Her brother, Carter Lang, is a sophomore forward on Virginia’s men’s basketball team.

Wells on Lang…

“It’s extremely special to bring someone from Charlottesville into our roster, even better when she can kill balls. Caroline started playing volleyball only three years ago and we’ve seen her game grow at an extremely fast rate. She has spent the last year driving up to D.C. for practices to compete in one of the best clubs in the country. Her potential is endless and we are so excited she stayed home.”

REAGAN ENNIST | OH | Clifton Park, N.Y.

Ennist is a 6-foot-3 outside hitter from Clifton Park, N.Y., where she attends Shenendehowa High School. In 2022, Ennist was named VolleyballMag.com New York Player of the Year en route to helping Shenendehowa win an NYSPHAA State Championship. Following her junior year, Ennist landed Junior All-American and New York Player of the Year honors from MaxPreps, the Best Player in New York award from StadiumTalk.com and was named a third-team All-American by Prep Volleyball. Throughout her prep career, Ennist was a three-time NYSPHSAA Scholar-Athlete and became the first player in Shenendehowa High School program history to record 1,000 kills. Ennist plays club volleyball for Team LV and was named the Best Player in the Northeast by Prep Volleyball in 2024.

Wells on Ennist…

“Reagan will join us in January and participate in our non-championship season. We expect her to make an immediate impact in our program in the fall. What stood out to us the most was her ability to kill balls from anywhere on the court. What makes her unique is her ability to play six rotations and stand at 6-foot-3. Reagan has the potential to be one of the best pins in the ACC in her future.”