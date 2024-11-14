Cavaliers Eye ACC Semifinal Match Against Wake Forest

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — The Virginia men’s soccer team is set to make its second ACC Semifinal appearance in three seasons on Thursday (Nov. 14). The ninth-seeded Cavaliers (10-5-3) will take on the tournament’s fifth seed Wake Forest (9-4-6). Kickoff from WakeMed Soccer Park in Cary, N.C. is set for 5:30 p.m. on ACC Network.

How to Follow

Thursday’s match against Wake Forest will air on ACC Network which is also available on WatchESPN.com and the ESPN app for customers who have the ACC Network as part of their TV subscription. Links to both the broadcast and live stats are available at VirginiaSports.com. Fans can also get updates by following the program’s official Twitter account (@UVAMenSoccer).

How We Got Here

The Cavaliers entered the tournament as the No. 9 seed and matched up with eighth-seeded No. 21 NC State in the first round of the tournament.

Virginia dispatched the Wolfpack with a 2-1 comeback victory that featured a pair of second half-goals scored in a 20-second span. The win marked UVA’s first comeback win in the ACC tournament since a 3-1 win over Clemson in the 2019 title game.

UVA went on to knock off the tournament’s top seed in No. 9 Pittsburgh, again scoring a pair of goals in under 30 seconds. Punching their ticket to the ACC semifinal for the second time in three seasons.

What’s at Stake

Thursday night’s winner between Virginia and Wake Forest will advance to the semifinal round against either (2) Clemson or (11) California

The championship game will be held at WakeMed Soccer Park in Cary, N.C. on Sunday (Nov. 17).

The Series with the Deacs

Thursday’s meeting will mark the 64th meeting between the teams in the all-time series. Virginia holds a 40-14-9 advantage overall and a 16-1-5 mark against Wake Forest in the ACC Tournament.

The teams met once already this season (9/13) a 1-1 draw in Winston Salem. The Cavaliers scored inside six minutes, their quickest goal of the season, but would share the points after Cooper Flax found the back of the net on a free kick opportunity.

The teams last met in the ACC Tournament in 2021. The first-round matchup saw the Demon Deacons advance after a 3-0 win.

ACC Tournament Notes:

For the first time in program history, UVA finds itself in the ACC semifinal after advancing in two prior road games. The Cavaliers have advanced to the ACC Semifinal for the second time in three seasons.

Virginia has won 16 ACC Championships with 11 tournament titles. Its last was a 3-1 win over Clemson in 2019.

Virginia has an all-time ACC Tournament record of 47-20-14

A Nose for Goal

Virginia’s Nick Dang leads the Cavaliers for the 2024 season with six goals on the year.

Dang’s goal tally currently ranks first among defenders in NCAA Division I

Prior to his arrival at Virginia, Dang had scored just four goals in three seasons at Lipscomb

Wiese Makes History