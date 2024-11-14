No. 6 Virginia Opens Season at Home Saturday Against No. 8 Columbia

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The No. 6 Virginia men’s squash team opens the season with a pair of home matches on Saturday and Sunday, Nov. 16-17, at the McArthur Squash Center in Charlottesville, Va.
The Cavaliers take on No. 8 Columbia on Saturday and No. 2 Yale on Sunday. Both matches begin at noon.
Admission is free for all home matches.
HOW TO FOLLOW
- Live scoring and live streams will be available for the matches
- Both matches will be a three-court system: 2,1,3 / 4,5,6 / 8,9,7
CAVALIER NOTES
- Saturday’s match against the Lions has been selected as the CSA Men’s Match of the Week
- The Cavaliers will have a new player at the top of the ladder this season. Grad student Karim Elbarbary will be making his UVA debut this weekend. The two-time first team All-American played No. 1 for Princeton last season. He made the quarterfinals at the last two CSA Individual Championships
- Junior JP Tew leads the returners. Tew had an 8-3 mark at No. 2 last season and was 15-7 overall
- Senior Maxwell Velazquez looks to build off his breakout junior campaign. After playing in a combined five matches his first two seasons, Velazquez became a fixture in the Cavalier lineup, posting a 16-6 record playing in positions 5-8
- Senior Petr Nohel is coming off a 10-5 season, playing in the middle of the ladder. Nohel played two seasons at Franklin & Marshall before transferring to UVA last year
- The Cavaliers also brought in a talented first-year class that looks to make a mark led by Juan Jose Torres, a three-time US Squash High School All-American and a two-time US Junior Open Champion
- Columbia is 5-1 in the all-time series, including winning twice last season. Virginia’s lone victory was in the 2019-20 season
- Yale is 6-1 all time with Virginia’s victory coming in the 2019-20 season
UP NEXT
- Virginia is home again next weekend, hosting No. 1 Penn on Saturday, Nov. 23 at 1:30 p.m. and No. 21 Chatham on Sunday, Nov. 24 at 1 p.m.