No. 6 Virginia Opens Season at Home Saturday Against No. 8 Columbia

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The No. 6 Virginia men’s squash team opens the season with a pair of home matches on Saturday and Sunday, Nov. 16-17, at the McArthur Squash Center in Charlottesville, Va.

The Cavaliers take on No. 8 Columbia on Saturday and No. 2 Yale on Sunday. Both matches begin at noon.

Admission is free for all home matches.

HOW TO FOLLOW

Live scoring and live streams will be available for the matches

Both matches will be a three-court system: 2,1,3 / 4,5,6 / 8,9,7

CAVALIER NOTES

Saturday’s match against the Lions has been selected as the CSA Men’s Match of the Week

The Cavaliers will have a new player at the top of the ladder this season. Grad student Karim Elbarbary will be making his UVA debut this weekend. The two-time first team All-American played No. 1 for Princeton last season. He made the quarterfinals at the last two CSA Individual Championships

Junior JP Tew leads the returners. Tew had an 8-3 mark at No. 2 last season and was 15-7 overall

Senior Maxwell Velazquez looks to build off his breakout junior campaign. After playing in a combined five matches his first two seasons, Velazquez became a fixture in the Cavalier lineup, posting a 16-6 record playing in positions 5-8

Senior Petr Nohel is coming off a 10-5 season, playing in the middle of the ladder. Nohel played two seasons at Franklin & Marshall before transferring to UVA last year

The Cavaliers also brought in a talented first-year class that looks to make a mark led by Juan Jose Torres, a three-time US Squash High School All-American and a two-time US Junior Open Champion

Columbia is 5-1 in the all-time series, including winning twice last season. Virginia’s lone victory was in the 2019-20 season

Yale is 6-1 all time with Virginia’s victory coming in the 2019-20 season

