Elbarbary, Tew Earn CSA All-America Honors

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Virginia men’s squash graduate student Karim Elbarbary and junior JP Tew were named All-Americans in honors announced by the College Squash Association.

Elbarbary earned first-team honors, while Tew was named to the second-team.

A graduate transfer from Princeton, Elbarbary played at the top of the ladder this season for the Cavaliers, posting a 9-7 record. He competed in the Pool Trophy (CSA A-Division) for the third time in his career, advancing to the quarterfinals. This is the fourth career All-America honor for Elbarbary.

Tew made his second career appearance at the A-Division of the CSA Individual National Championships. He finished the season with a 9-7 record playing primarily at two. This is his first All-America honor.

Elbarbary and Tew are the fourth and fifth players in program history to earn All-America honors, joining three-time first-team All-American Aly Hussein (2020-23), three-time second-teamer Omar El Torkey (2020-23), and second-teamer Taha Dinana (2024).