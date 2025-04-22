Four Cavaliers Receive CSA Academic Honors

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Four members of the Virginia men’s squash team earned academic honors from the College Squash Association.

Graduate student Karim Elbarbary, senior Evan Hajek, senior Petr Nohel, and junior JP Tew earned CSA Scholar-Athlete Awards, which are given to varsity juniors or seniors who received at least two varsity letters, participated in the majority of the team’s matches in the top 10 of the lineup during the season, and achieved a high academic standing at their institution. For full criteria, please see here.

This is the second CSA Scholar-Athlete Award for Nohel and Hajek.