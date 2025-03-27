Four Cavaliers Named to All-MASC Teams

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Four members of the Virginia men’s squash team were named to the All-MASC teams in honors announced Thursday (March 27) by the Mid-Atlantic Squash Conference.

Graduate student Karim Elbarbary, junior JP Tew, and freshman Juan Jose Torres Lara were named to the first team, while sophomore Dylan Moran was named to the second team.

This is Elbarbary, Torres Lara, and Moran’s first All-MASC honor. Elbarbary and Torres Lara made the first team in their first year as Cavaliers.

This is Tew’s third straight All-MASC selection. He has been to the first team in each of his three seasons as a Cavalier.