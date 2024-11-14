No. 6 Virginia Opens Season with Two Weekend Home Matches

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The No. 6 Virginia women’s squash team opens the season with a pair of home matches on Saturday and Sunday, Nov. 16-17, at the McArthur Squash Center in Charlottesville, Va.

The Cavaliers take on No. 9 Columbia on Saturday and No. 7 Yale on Sunday. Both matches begin at noon.

Admission is free for all home matches.

HOW TO FOLLOW

Live scoring and live streams will be available for the matches

Both matches will be a three-court system: 2,1,3 / 4,5,6 / 8,9,7

CAVALIER NOTES

Virginia’s lineup will be bolstered by two graduate students returning for their respective fifth and sixth years: Meagan Best and Maria Moya

Moya planned to play a fifth year last season, but was sidelined with a season-long injury, so she returns for a delayed final season this year

Moya is a two-time first team All-MASC honoree having played over 50 matches in her career

Best is a three-time first team All-American and a two-time MASC Player of the Year. She comes into the season with 41 career victories

Best was a finalist last year for the Betty Richey Award, the CSA’s top honor

Junior Lina Tammam was a second team All-American last season, posting a 12-7 record while playing primarily at No. 2 on the ladder

Senior Maureen Foley, one of the team captains, posted 11 victories last season

Sophomore Clare Minnis looks to build on her rookie campaign in which she logged 14 wins, earning All-MASC second team honors

Virginia is 4-3 against Columbia, having won the last four meetings

Yale is 4-1 all-time against UVA. The Cavaliers picked up their first win last year, topping the Bulldogs 5-4 in New H

UP NEXT