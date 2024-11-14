No. 6 Virginia Opens Season with Two Weekend Home Matches

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The No. 6 Virginia women’s squash team opens the season with a pair of home matches on Saturday and Sunday, Nov. 16-17, at the McArthur Squash Center in Charlottesville, Va.
The Cavaliers take on No. 9 Columbia on Saturday and No. 7 Yale on Sunday. Both matches begin at noon.
Admission is free for all home matches.
HOW TO FOLLOW
- Live scoring and live streams will be available for the matches
- Both matches will be a three-court system: 2,1,3 / 4,5,6 / 8,9,7
CAVALIER NOTES
- Virginia’s lineup will be bolstered by two graduate students returning for their respective fifth and sixth years: Meagan Best and Maria Moya
- Moya planned to play a fifth year last season, but was sidelined with a season-long injury, so she returns for a delayed final season this year
- Moya is a two-time first team All-MASC honoree having played over 50 matches in her career
- Best is a three-time first team All-American and a two-time MASC Player of the Year. She comes into the season with 41 career victories
- Best was a finalist last year for the Betty Richey Award, the CSA’s top honor
- Junior Lina Tammam was a second team All-American last season, posting a 12-7 record while playing primarily at No. 2 on the ladder
- Senior Maureen Foley, one of the team captains, posted 11 victories last season
- Sophomore Clare Minnis looks to build on her rookie campaign in which she logged 14 wins, earning All-MASC second team honors
- Virginia is 4-3 against Columbia, having won the last four meetings
- Yale is 4-1 all-time against UVA. The Cavaliers picked up their first win last year, topping the Bulldogs 5-4 in New H
UP NEXT
- Virginia is home again next weekend, hosting No. 3 Penn on Saturday, Nov. 23 at 1:30 p.m. and No. 25 Chatham on Sunday, Nov. 24 at 1 p.m.