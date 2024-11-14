No. 6 Virginia Opens Season with Two Weekend Home Matches

Virginia Cavaliers Official Athletic Site
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The No. 6 Virginia women’s squash team opens the season with a pair of home matches on Saturday and Sunday, Nov. 16-17, at the McArthur Squash Center in Charlottesville, Va.

The Cavaliers take on No. 9 Columbia on Saturday and No. 7 Yale on Sunday. Both matches begin at noon.

Admission is free for all home matches.

HOW TO FOLLOW

  • Live scoring and live streams will be available for the matches
  • Both matches will be a three-court system: 2,1,3 / 4,5,6 / 8,9,7

CAVALIER NOTES

  • Virginia’s lineup will be bolstered by two graduate students returning for their respective fifth and sixth years: Meagan Best and Maria Moya
  • Moya planned to play a fifth year last season, but was sidelined with a season-long injury, so she returns for a delayed final season this year
  • Moya is a two-time first team All-MASC honoree having played over 50 matches in her career
  • Best is a three-time first team All-American and a two-time MASC Player of the Year. She comes into the season with 41 career victories
  • Best was a finalist last year for the Betty Richey Award, the CSA’s top honor
  • Junior Lina Tammam was a second team All-American last season, posting a 12-7 record while playing primarily at No. 2 on the ladder
  • Senior Maureen Foley, one of the team captains, posted 11 victories last season
  • Sophomore Clare Minnis looks to build on her rookie campaign in which she logged 14 wins, earning All-MASC second team honors
  • Virginia is 4-3 against Columbia, having won the last four meetings
  • Yale is 4-1 all-time against UVA. The Cavaliers picked up their first win last year, topping the Bulldogs 5-4 in New H

UP NEXT

  • Virginia is home again next weekend, hosting No. 3 Penn on Saturday, Nov. 23 at 1:30 p.m. and No. 25 Chatham on Sunday, Nov. 24 at 1 p.m.

