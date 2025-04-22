Four Cavaliers Earn CSA Scholar-Athlete Awards

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Four members of the Virginia women’s squash team received academic honors from the College Squash Association.

Graduate student Meagan Best, senior Maureen Foley, junior Nina Hashmi, and junior Lina Tammam earned CSA Scholar-Athlete Awards, which are given to varsity juniors or seniors who received at least two varsity letters, participated in the majority of the team’s matches in the top 10 of the lineup during the season, and achieved a high academic standing at their institution. For full criteria, please see here.

This is the third CSA Scholar-Athlete Award for Best and the second for Foley.