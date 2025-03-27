Four Cavaliers Earn All-MASC Honors

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Four members of the Virginia women’s squash team were named to the All-MASC teams in honors announced Thursday (March 27) by the Mid-Atlantic Squash Conference.

Graduate student Meagan Best, junior Lina Tammam, and freshman Maria Min earned first-team honors, while graduate student Maria Moya was named to the second team.

This is the fourth-straight first-team recognition for Best. Moya earned All-MASC honors for the third time in her career.

Tammam was named to the first team for the third-straight season. This is Min’s first time earning All-MASC honors.