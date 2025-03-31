Nine Cavaliers Earn MASC Academic Honors

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Nine members of the Virginia women’s squash team earned academic honors from the Mid-Atlantic Squash Conference.

Meagan Best, Maureen Foley, Nina Hashmi, Maryam Mian, Eliza Mills, Clare Minnis, Claire Pellegrino, Nili Sprecher, and Lina Tammam were named to the MASC All-Academic Team. To be eligible, student-athletes of any class year must maintain a 3.5+ cumulative GPA.

Best, Foley, Hashmi, Mills, Minnis, and Tammam were all recognized for at least the second time of their careers.

This is the first academic honor for Mian, Pellegrino, and Sprecher.