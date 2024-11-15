Virginia Faces Michigan in NCAA Championship First Round

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Virginia (13-4) opens play at the 2024 NCAA Field Hockey Championship by taking on Michigan (15-4) on Friday, Nov. 15 at 3:30 p.m. ET at Northwestern’s Lakeside Field in Evanston, Ill.

HOW TO FOLLOW

The game will be streamed on ESPN+ (subscription required)

Live stats are available (links posted on VirginiaSports.com)

VIRGINIA QUICK NOTES

Virginia is making its 28th appearance in the NCAA Championship, earning one of eight at-large bids to the tournament

The Cavaliers are looking to advance to the semifinals for the second straight year and for the seventh time in program history (1997-98, 2009-10, 2019, 2023)

Virginia has made the NCAA Tournament in eight of the last nine years, only not making the field during the 2020-21 COVID season

Virginia is one of five ACC schools to make the tournament with the ACC earning four of the eight at-large bids

This is the second time in three years that UVA will be playing in a regional hosted by Northwestern. The Cavaliers were in Evanston in 2022 where they fell in a shootout against Iowa in the first round

Virginia is ranked No. 8 in the NFHCA poll and Michigan is No. 6, but Virginia is the higher seeded team in the tournament and will be the home team in the game

Michigan comes into the tournament on a four-game win streak. The Wolverines defeated three teams in the Big Ten tournament that they had lost to in the regular season, including a 1-0 victory against previously undefeated Northwestern in the championship match

Virginia and Michigan last faced one another in the first round of the 2016 NCAA tournament, with UVA winning 2-1 in University Park, Pa.

Virginia is 4-2 all-time against Michigan

ON THE HORIZON