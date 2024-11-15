Virginia Falls at No. 7 Stanford, 3-0

STANFORD, Calif. – To open the California road trip, the Virginia Volleyball team (19-7, 9-6 ACC) dropped a 3-0 (20-25, 17-25, 17-25) contest to the No. 7 Stanford Cardinal (20-4, 12-3 ACC) on Thursday night (Nov. 14) at Maples Pavilion.

Elayna Duprey paced the Cavaliers offensively with a team-best 12 kills on a .348 hitting percentage. Abby Tadder, a California native, led Virginia with a pair of blocks on defense to go along with her five kills.

Stanford’s Jordyn Harvey had a match-high 16 kills while teammate Lizzy Andrew led all participants with five blocks.

HOW IT HAPPENED

Set 1: Stanford 25, Virginia 20



The night’s opening set saw 10 ties and five lead changes as the two squads traded runs throughout the game. In the heart of the set, the Cavaliers answered a 4-0 Stanford run with an 8-1 blitz to build a 12-8 lead. UVA took a 19-17 advantage with a Lauryn Bowie kill before Stanford scored eight of the final nine points of the set.

Set 2: Stanford 25, Virginia 17



Stanford grabbed the first two points of the set before the Cardinal and Cavaliers settled into a tug-of-war. A Zoey Dood ace got UVA within a point at 13-12. Following the Dood ace, the Cardinal pulled away with a 7-1, leading to back-to-back kills from Elia Rubin, who sealed the set for Stanford.

Set 3: Stanford 25, Virginia 17

Powered by a pair of Duprey kills, Virginia jumped out to a 4-2 advantage to start the third. After a 5-5 tie, the two teams traded points until Stanford took the lead for good with a 4-0 sprint that put the Cardinal out in front at 14-9. Stanford seized the match by scoring the set’s final four points to thwart a late Virginia comeback.

NOTES

The Cardinal improved to 2-0 in the all-time series with UVA, which began in 2001.

Virginia falls to 1-4 on the season against ranked opponents.

UVA drops to 7-8 all-time in matches played in California.

UP NEXT

Virginia will close out the three-match road swing on Friday with Cal (12-15, 4-11 ACC). The match is set for a 10 p.m. first serve and can be streamed on ACCNX.