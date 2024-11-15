Women’s Golf Lands Signings of Bacardi, MacCleery and Takada

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — Virginia women’s golf coach Ria Scott announced Wednesday (Nov. 13) a three-player signing class set to join the program in the fall of 2025. A top-10 ranked class according to collegegolfcommits.com, the Virginia signings include: Remi Bacardi (Miami, Fla.), Elsie MacCleery (Crozet, Va.) and Yuuki Takada (Gold Coast, Australia).

“We are thrilled to add Remi, Elsie and Yuuki to our program next fall,” Scott said. “Although they are from very different locations, they are all coming to the University of Virginia because of shared values and goals. All three of them are accomplished student-athletes that are ready to take their academics, golf, and personal development to the next level.”

Remi Bacardi is currently ranked No. 34 on Junior Golf Scoreboard for the class of 2025. She was named the Miami-Dade Golfer of the year for the 2024 season.

Bacardi is set to graduate from Palmer Trinity School this spring. A four-time Youth Fair Invitational Champion, Bacardi created an impressive resume of accomplishments from her high school golf career. She was named the Miami Herald Girls’ Golfer of the year in 2022, 2023, 2024.

Beyond playing for Palmer Trinity, Bacardi has shown her talent across the country and the world. In the states, Bacardi’s record includes top-five finishes in the 2023 AJGA Huntsville Junior, the 2023 Mizuno Keith Mitchell Junior Championship, the 2023 Junior Orange Bowl, and the 2024 AJGA New Orleans Classic. She qualified for the 75th U.S. Girls’ Junior at El Caballero, where she eventually faced fellow Cavalier, Kennedy Swedick, in match play.

Bacardi has made a point to add international play to her schedule. She competed in the 2024 R&A Girls Amateur Championship, the 2024 Spanish International Ladies’ Amateur Championship, and a Ladies European Tour event, the 2024 KPMG Women’s Irish Open.

“Remi is an excellent ball striker and gritty competitor,” Scott said. “Her length and ability to focus in big situations will make for an easy transition to collegiate competitive golf. She is always looking for ways to improve and isn’t afraid to step up to a challenge.”

A native of Crozet, Va., Elsie MacCleery is a well-known presence across the commonwealth. While representing Western Albemarle, MacCleery earned a multitude of accomplishments. Her accolades include 2024 Central Virginia Player of the Year and 2022 Virginia State Golfer of the Year. With MacCleery on the team, the Warriors have earned incredible success. The team had an undefeated 40-0 record in the 2023-2024 season, capped with a VHSL Class 3 State Championship title.

Throughout junior golf, MacCleery has displayed her ability to contend in top fields and as well as win. MacCleery earned Medalist honors in the 53rd VSGA Junior Girls’ Championship. Tournaments in which MacCleery has earned top-five honors include the 2023 SCJGA Sea Pines Junior Heritage and the 2024 Donna Andrews Invitational. Additional impressive performances include top-10 performances in the 2024 Dye Junior Invitational, the 2023 AJGA Three Little Birds Memorial Open, and the 2022 Elite Invitational.

“Elsie has an ability to dig deep, especially in team settings,” Scott said. “She was made for team golf, and brings incredible energy, passion and drive to all that she does. Elsie is a respected leader both on and off the course and we look forward to all the ways she will contribute to our program.”

Yuuki Takada comes to Virginia from the other side of the globe. Splitting time between Australia and Japan, the 2023 Queensland Girls Amateur Champion adds international experience to the Cavaliers roster.

On the amateur circuit, Takada holds a number of top-five and top-10 finishes. To name a few, the 2023 South Pacific Ladies Open, the 2023 South Australia Junior Amateur Championship, the 2023 Katherine Kirk Classic, the 2023 Australian Girls’ Amateur, the 2022 Greg Norman Junior Masters, and the 2023 South Australian Junior Masters.

Takada’s impressive play earned her the 2022 Golf Australia Girls Order of Merit Honors. Her resume includes familiarity with junior, amateur and professional events. Takada has competed as an amateur in professional events such as the 2023 Australian Women’s Classic, the Hisako Higuchi Mitsubishi Electric Ladies Golf Tournament, Nichirei Ladies, ISPS Handa Australian Open, and Women’s NSW Open.

“Yuuki’s exposure to big events has led to her confidence in tournament settings,” Scott said. “She competes with an ease and composure that her teammates will feed off positively. She has great ball control and excellent self-awareness in her game. Yuuki’s travels have made her so adaptable and open-minded. She will thrive in this environment in Charlottesville and UVA.”