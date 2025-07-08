Five Cavaliers Named to All-ACC Academic Team

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — The Atlantic Coast Conference announced Tuesday (July 8) its 2025 All-ACC Academic Women’s Golf team. Six Cavalier golfers were named to the team including Jaclyn LaHa, Megan Propeck, Amanda Sambach, Chloe Schiavone, Rebecca Skoler, and Kennedy Swedick.

Sambach’s appearance marks the fourth of her career. Skoler and Propeck were each named to the team for the third time while LaHa made her second appearance.

Academic requirements for selection to the All-ACC Academic Team are a 3.0 grade point average for the previous semester and a 3.0 cumulative grade point average during one’s academic career. In addition, student-athletes must compete in at least 50 percent of their team’s contests.