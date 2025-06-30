Five Cavaliers Honored as WGCA All-American Scholars

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — Five members of the Virginia women’s golf team were named to the 2025 Women’s Golf Coaches Association All-American Scholars today (June 30). That group includes Chloe Schiavone, Amanda Sambach, Megan Propeck, Rebecca Skoler, and Kennedy Swedick.

The criteria for selection to the All-American Scholar Team is a minimum cumulative grade point average of 3.50 and to have participated in at least 50 percent of the team’s competitive rounds.

Schiavone’s selection marked the fourth time she has received the honor in her career. Propeck and Skoler become three-time honorees while Sambach received the award for the second time.

Sambach led the Cavaliers with a 71.32 stroke average and finished No. 17 in the final NCAA individual rankings. She posted five top-10 finishes across 10 tournaments and was UVA’s top performer in seven events, including the ACC Championships, where she earned her second straight runner-up finish.

Propeck posted the team’s second-best stroke average of 72.42 in 2024-25. She finished the season at No. 38 in the final NCAA individual rankings. She recorded five top-10 performances in 10 tournaments and led the Cavaliers at both the NCAA Regional Championship as well as the national championship.

Schiavone and Skoler each played 28 rounds for the Cavaliers in 2024-25 combining for a pair of top-10 finishes, and 13 rounds of par or better. Swedick featured in an important moment for the Cavaliers posting a career-low 68 as a substitute to help the Cavaliers qualify out of the Charlottesville Regional.