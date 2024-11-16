No. 6 Virginia Sweeps No. 9 Columbia

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA. – The No. 6 Virginia women’s squash team (1-0) opened the season with a 9-0 win against No. 9 Columbia (0-1) on Saturday (Nov. 16) at the McArthur Squash Center in Charlottesville, Va.
The Cavaliers won all nine positions by 3-0 scores.
Freshmen Maria Min, Maryam Mian, and Claire Pellegrino each picked up their first career wins as Cavaliers.
FROM HEAD COACH MARK ALLEN
“That was a really confident start by the women today. Columbia was missing a couple of key players, but you still have to go out and take full advantage of the situation – and we certainly did. Shout out to our first years that debuted today; Maria Min, Maryam Mian & Claire Pellegrino, who all played beautifully and got their UVA squash careers off to a flying start. The team faces a much tougher test against Yale tomorrow – but the dominating performance today means that they will all be going into their games with fresh legs tomorrow, so they have every chance of scoring another great win.”
MATCH NOTES
- This is Virginia’s fifth straight win against the Lions
- This was Virginia’s first time sweeping all nine positions against Columbia
- This is Virginia’s second-ever 9-0 victory against an Ivy League opponent, matching a 9-0 win against Dartmouth in 2021
- Three of Virginia’s four first-years made their collegiate debuts in the match
UP NEXT
- The Cavaliers are back at home Sunday (Nov. 17) to take on #7 Yale.
#6 Virginia 9, #9 Columbia 0
1 | Meagan Best (VA) def. Aleeza Khan (CU) 11-4, 11-2, 11-1
2 | Lina Tammam (VA) def. Amal Izhar (CU) 11-6, 11-1, 11-5
3 | Maria Min (VA) def. Eva Salzman (CU) 11-4, 11-1, 11-3
4 | Maryam Mian (VA) def. Andreea Ghiorghisor (CU) 11-5, 11-6, 11-4
5 | Maureen Foley (VA) def. Sophia Hu (CU) 11-5, 11-6, 11-5
6 | Clare Minnis (VA) def. Eugenia Li (CU) 11-7, 11-9, 11-6
7 | Nina Hashmi (VA) def. Advita Sharma (CU) 11-6, 11-9, 11-6
8 | Claire Pellegrino (VA) def. Renee Chan (CU) 11-4, 11-6, 11-1
9 | Caroline Pellegrino (VA) def. Shaivi Rau (CU) 11-8, 11-0, 11-1