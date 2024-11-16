No. 6 Virginia Sweeps No. 9 Columbia

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA. – The No. 6 Virginia women’s squash team (1-0) opened the season with a 9-0 win against No. 9 Columbia (0-1) on Saturday (Nov. 16) at the McArthur Squash Center in Charlottesville, Va.

The Cavaliers won all nine positions by 3-0 scores.

Freshmen Maria Min, Maryam Mian, and Claire Pellegrino each picked up their first career wins as Cavaliers.

FROM HEAD COACH MARK ALLEN

“That was a really confident start by the women today. Columbia was missing a couple of key players, but you still have to go out and take full advantage of the situation – and we certainly did. Shout out to our first years that debuted today; Maria Min, Maryam Mian & Claire Pellegrino, who all played beautifully and got their UVA squash careers off to a flying start. The team faces a much tougher test against Yale tomorrow – but the dominating performance today means that they will all be going into their games with fresh legs tomorrow, so they have every chance of scoring another great win.”

MATCH NOTES

This is Virginia’s fifth straight win against the Lions

This was Virginia’s first time sweeping all nine positions against Columbia

This is Virginia’s second-ever 9-0 victory against an Ivy League opponent, matching a 9-0 win against Dartmouth in 2021

Three of Virginia’s four first-years made their collegiate debuts in the match

UP NEXT