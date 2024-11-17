No. 6 Virginia Falls 7-2 to No. 2 Yale

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA. – The No. 6 Virginia men’s squash team (1-1) suffered a 7-2 loss to No. 2 Yale (1-0) on Sunday (Nov. 17) at the McArthur Squash Center in Charlottesville, Va.

Junior JP Tew and sophomore Dylan Moran picked up the points for the Cavaliers.

Moran won a marathon first game 14-12 en route to a 14-12, 11-5, 5-11, 11-5 win at four. Tew won 3-0 (11-9, 11-8, 11-3) against Maxwell Orr at two.

Graduate student Karim Elbarbary, freshman Nathan Rosenzweig, and senior CJ Baldini each battled in hard-fought matches before being edged in five games.

FROM HEAD COACH MARK ALLEN

“Today was a case of so close, and yet still so far. No doubt we have the skill and physicality to win at this level [against a top 2 ranked team], but we need more grit and a greater degree of self-belief to be capable of winning a national championship. We are close though, for sure. Today, 2-1 up in matches and leading well in all three of the round two games, but we have to convert and put the match away: to win when we are games ahead, to hit our drop shot above the tin at 10 points all, and to not let a 50-shot rally break us down in the closing stages of the fifth game. It’s this kind of mental toughness that’s the missing component, and that we will work to acquire over the next few months. Without it, we are still strong and talented enough to be a top-six team, but with it we could win the whole thing.”

MATCH NOTES

JP Tew improved to 2-0 this season

UP NEXT