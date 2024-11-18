Virginia Earns First-Round Bye, Hosts NCAA Second Round Sunday

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — The NCAA Division I Men’s Soccer Selection Committee announced Monday (Nov. 18) that the Virginia men’s soccer team (10-6-3) will be the 11 seed in the NCAA Men’s Soccer Championship. The Cavaliers will host the winner of a first-round match between West Virginia and North Florida on Sunday (Nov. 24) at Klöckner Stadium. Kickoff is set for 5 p.m.

The NCAA Men’s Soccer Championship is made up of a field of 48 teams with only 16 teams receiving a seed line. As a top-16 seed, Virginia earns a first-round bye and the right to host a second-round match. UVA is one of just five teams to earn top-16 seeds in each of the last three seasons.

Ticket Information

Tickets are $12 for reserved seats and $8 for general admission tickets. The first 100 students are able to claim a free complimentary ticket (one per student) and then will be available for $5. Parking information will be announced at a later date.

Tickets will be available starting Tuesday morning (Nov. 19) at 9 a.m. and can be purchased online at UVATix.com or by calling the Virginia Athletics Ticket Office at 434-924-8821. Reserved season ticket holders will have exclusive access to their seats on Tuesday by calling the ticket office or emailing uvatickets@virginia.edu. Seats will be released to the public on Wednesday.

NCAA Tournament Notes: