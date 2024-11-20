Five Cavaliers Named to CSC Academic All-District Team

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — Five Cavaliers have been named to the 2024 Academic All-District team as selected by the College Sports Communicators (CSC) the organization announced Tuesday (Nov. 19).

The Virginia selections include midfielders, Albin Gashi, Umberto Pelà and Brendan Lambe as well as defenders Paul Wiese and Austin Rome.

Wiese makes his third appearance on the all-district team while Pelà, and Gashi earn their second selections. Lambe and Rome were each honored for the first time.

Individuals from selected to all-district teams advance to the CSC Academic All-America Ballot. First-, second- and third-team Academic All-America honorees will be announced in early December. For more information about CSC Academic All-District and Academic All-America Teams program, visit AcademicAllAmerica.com.