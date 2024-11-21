Boterman, Croon Named to NFHCA Senior Team

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Virginia field hockey fourth-years Noa Boterman and Jans Croon have been named to the 2024 NFHCA Division I Senior Team, as announced today (Nov. 21) by the National Field Hockey Coaches Association.

Thirty-eight players across all five NCAA Division I regions are represented on the list of 2024 honorees. The selected student-athletes were nominated by their NFHCA member coach and were chosen based on their career accomplishments. Paying tribute to their entire collegiate careers, the NFHCA is proud to acknowledge and celebrate these seniors for their accomplishments and impact on and off the field.

Virginia was one of seven schools to have two players recognized.

Boterman was a 2023 Second Team All-American while also being named to the All-ACC Second Team, the All-ACC Tournament Team and garnering NFHCA First-Team All-Region honors. She led the ACC and ranked fifth in the nation in defensive saves last season, and picked up her first of the year in the NCAA tournament victory against Michigan. She ends her collegiate career with 20 career goals and six assists for 46 points.

Croon was named the 2024 ACC Defensive Player of the Year, the first ever Cavalier to earn the honor. She has been a mainstay of Virginia’s defensive line for the last four years, and has also become an offensive threat, scoring eight goals with 13 assists over the last two seasons. Croon was also named to the All-ACC First Team this year.

Read the full list here.