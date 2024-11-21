Cavaliers Set To Host No. 3 Louisville, Notre Dame On Senior Weekend

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Following a West Coast split against No. 7 Stanford and Cal, the Virginia Volleyball team (20-7, 10-6) returns home on Friday (Nov. 22) to host No. 3 Louisville (23-3, 15-1 ACC) before welcoming Notre Dame (10-15, 3-13 ACC) to Memorial Gymnasium on Sunday (Nov. 24) for Senior Day.

Match Information

Matchup: Virginia (20-7, 10-6 ACC) vs. No. 3 Louisville (23-3, 15-1 ACC

Date/Time: Friday, Nov. 22 • 7 p.m.

Location: Memorial Gymnasium (Charlottesville, Va.)

Matchup: Virginia (20-7, 10-6 ACC) vs. Notre Dame (10-15, 3-13 ACC)

Date/Time: Sunday, Nov. 24 • 1 p.m.

Location: Memorial Gymnasium (Charlottesville, Va.)

SEASON OVERVIEW

This year marks the 46th season of Virginia Volleyball, which held its inaugural season in 1979.

In 45 complete seasons, UVA is 681-767 (.470) all-time.

The Cavaliers have three home matches remaining this season, starting Nov. 1 against No. 3 Louisville.

Head coach Shannon Wells is in her fourth season at the helm.

SERIES HISTORY

The Cavaliers of Virginia and the Cardinals of Louisville have met 13 times dating back to 1995. Louisville has taken the last seven matches between the two squads including the lone 2023 meeting which was a sweep (16-25, 16-25, 17-25).

Virginia and Notre Dame have met 14 times with each team winning seven matches. Each team won on home court in 2023 with the Cavaliers prevailing in five sets (25-23, 19-25, 24-26, 25-23, 16-14) on Nov. 12.

LAST TIME OUT

UVA opened the California trip by being swept by No. 7 Stanford (20-25, 17-25, 17-25) before rebounding one night later to take Cal down in four sets (18-25, 25-20, 26-24, 25-17) to earn a split on the weekend.

In the Cal match, UVA’s Milan Gomillion collected a career-high 37 digs for the Cavaliers. Gomillion’s 37 digs were the second-most in a single match by a Cavalier in program history, only behind Emily Rottman’s 40 against Clemson in 2012.

MORE WINS

The Cavaliers’ 20 wins on the season are the most since UVA went 23-9 during the 2006 campaign.

UVA’s 10 ACC wins are the most in a season since 2015.

SENIOR WEEKEND

UVA’s annual senior day celebration will take place preceding the Notre Dame match on Sunday (Nov. 24).

In total seven seniors will be recognized including Brooklyn Borum, Abby Tadder, Ashley Le, Milan Gomillion, Elayna Duprey, Heyli Velasquez and student-manager Lauren Turner.

HOOS IN THE NATIONAL AND ACC RANKINGS

As a team, Virginia ranks top 80 nationally in opponent hitting percentage (.187/79th), while ranking top five in the ACC in team kills (1,285/3rd), team assists (1,171/4th), total team attacks (3,547/3rd) and team digs (1,473/5th).

Tadder, Milan Gomillion and Kate Dean lead the way in the individual rankings. Tadder ranks 135th nationally in total blocks with 106. Gomillion’s 411 digs on the season place her 112th nationally and her digs per set mark of 4.47 also ranks her 70th in the country. Following a stellar start to ACC play, Dean ranks 112th in the country with a .341 hitting percentage.

