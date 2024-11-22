Virginia Announces 2025 Women’s Lacrosse Schedule

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Head coach Sonia LaMonica has announced the 2025 Virginia women’s lacrosse schedule.

The Cavaliers will play 16 regular-season games, including seven at Klöckner Stadium.

Virginia will open play with a preseason scrimmage against Johns Hopkins at The St. James in Springfield, Va., before its Feb. 7 home opener against Liberty. Navy will also come to Klöckner for a non-conference game on Feb. 26.

Stanford will make its first trip to Charlottesville as a conference opponent on Feb. 22. Other home conference games include Duke (March 15), Pitt (Mar. 22) and Louisville (April 5). UVA closes out the regular season home slate by hosting Virginia Tech, on Thursday, April 17 in a Smithfield Commonwealth Clash game.

The 2025 ACC Championship, which will feature an eight-team bracket, will be held April 23-27 at American Legion Stadium in Charlotte, N.C.

LaMonica, the 2024 Co-ACC Coach of the Year, returns for her second season at the helm after leading last year’s team to a 15-5 record and UVA’s highest seeding in an NCAA Championship since 2008.

2025 Lacrosse Ticket Info

Season Tickets Renewals

All 2024 season ticket members may renew their existing seats online, over the phone, or at the box office. The renewal deadline is Monday, Dec. 16th. The upgrade process will begin in January. Single-game and group ticket information will be announced at a later date

Season Ticket – New Sales

New sales are only available for General Admission seats. Reserved seats will be available after the renewal deadline, subject to availability. The per-seat deposit is $25.00 each. Current season ticket members do not need to place a deposit. The deposit applies to the total cost and is non-refundable. Deposit holders will be contacted in January to discuss available reserved seats.

Season Ticket Pricing

Reserved: $75

General Admission: $40

Faculty/Staff: $32