Kady Glynn Named Assistant Coach

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — Virginia women’s lacrosse head coach Sonia LaMonica announced Thursday (July 3) that Kady Glynn has joined her staff as an assistant coach focused on working with the goalkeepers.

Glynn has spent the last four seasons as an assistant coach at Richmond after beginning her career at Monmouth. Glynn is still playing professionally, most recently as the goalkeeper for the 2025 WLL Champion Boston Guard.

“I’m proud to welcome Kady Glynn to the Virginia Women’s Lacrosse program,” LaMonica said. “Her experience as a professional player, along with her background as a standout goalkeeper and dedicated coach, brings tremendous value to our staff. Kady’s competitive drive, work ethic, and ability to mentor young athletes will elevate our team on many levels. We’re excited for the impact she’ll have within our program, and we look forward to the energy, leadership, and perspective she brings as we continue to grow and compete at the highest level.”

Glynn played collegiately at Loyola where she was a two-time Patriot League Goalkeeper of the Year. She earned three All-Patriot League honors, making the second team her sophomore year before being named to the first team as a junior and senior. She was also voted IWLCA All-Mid-Atlantic Region and named to the IWLCA All-Star North Team in 2019, her senior season.

After college, she played for Athletes Unlimited, earning a third-place medal in 2021, 10th place in 2022, third place in 2023 and sixth place in 2024. She was selected to play in the WLL’s inaugural season, helping to cement the defense for the champion Boston squad while also being selected to play in the all-star game.

She began her coaching career in 2019, immediately after graduating, serving as the defensive coach and goalie specialist at Monmouth before joining Richmond’s coaching staff in 2021. In her four seasons with the Spiders, the team won the A-10 title twice, with the 2023 team advancing to the second round of the NCAA Tournament after securing its first tournament win in program history.

“I’m extremely honored to be uniting with the University of Virginia women’s lacrosse program,” Glynn said. “I am grateful to be joining Sonia and Mike LaMonica, along with Shanna Brady. Virginia Women’s Lacrosse is a program with championship standards and a tradition of excellence. I am so excited to connect with the team and help our student-athletes be the best version of themselves on and off the field. I can’t wait to help UVA women’s lacrosse reach our goals of an ACC and National Championship!”