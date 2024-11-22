Chervinsky and Collard Advance to NCAA Semifinals

WACO, TEXAS – Seniors Elaine Chervinsky and Melodie Collard advanced to the semifinals of the NCAA Doubles Championship, being held Nov. 19-24 in Waco, Texas.

Chervinsky and Collard won a back-and-forth match 6-0, 0-6, [10-7] against Tanguilig and Maltby of North Carolina on Friday (Nov. 22) to advance to the semifinals of the NCAA Doubles Championship. After dropping the second set, Chervinsky and Collard won the first six points of the match tiebreak to help pull out the win. The pair have won all three of their matches so far in the tournament in match tiebreaks.

Chervinsky and Collard will face off at 1:30 p.m. against Rachel Gailis and Alicia Dudeney of Florida in the semifinals on Saturday (Nov. 23).

In singles, Chervinsky’s magical run came to a close on Friday (Nov. 22), falling in the quarterfinals of the NCAA Singles Championship to DJ Bennett of Auburn 7-5, 5-7, 6-0. A day after defeating the top seed in the round of 16, Chervinsky dropped a tight first set to Bennett but was able to bounce back with a key break at 5-5 to take the second set and extend the match.

By virtue of her finish, Chervinsky will earn 2024-25 ITA All-America honors.

HOW TO FOLLOW

There will be Cracked Racquets cross-court coverage on ESPN+ ($) each day

Live Scoring will be available through iOnCourt

TOURNAMENT NOTES