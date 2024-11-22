Chervinsky and Collard Advance to NCAA Semifinals

WACO, TEXAS – Seniors Elaine Chervinsky and Melodie Collard advanced to the semifinals of the NCAA Doubles Championship, being held Nov. 19-24 in Waco, Texas.
Chervinsky and Collard won a back-and-forth match 6-0, 0-6, [10-7] against Tanguilig and Maltby of North Carolina on Friday (Nov. 22) to advance to the semifinals of the NCAA Doubles Championship. After dropping the second set, Chervinsky and Collard won the first six points of the match tiebreak to help pull out the win. The pair have won all three of their matches so far in the tournament in match tiebreaks.
Chervinsky and Collard will face off at 1:30 p.m. against Rachel Gailis and Alicia Dudeney of Florida in the semifinals on Saturday (Nov. 23).
In singles, Chervinsky’s magical run came to a close on Friday (Nov. 22), falling in the quarterfinals of the NCAA Singles Championship to DJ Bennett of Auburn 7-5, 5-7, 6-0. A day after defeating the top seed in the round of 16, Chervinsky dropped a tight first set to Bennett but was able to bounce back with a key break at 5-5 to take the second set and extend the match.
By virtue of her finish, Chervinsky will earn 2024-25 ITA All-America honors.
HOW TO FOLLOW
- There will be Cracked Racquets cross-court coverage on ESPN+ ($) each day
- Live Scoring will be available through iOnCourt
TOURNAMENT NOTES
- This will be Xu’s second time competing at the NCAA Singles Championship after advancing to the Round of 16 last season. This is her first time competing in doubles
- This is Chervinsky’s second appearance in the NCAA Singles Championship after making the tournament her freshman year
- This is the second time that Collard and Chervinsky will compete in the doubles tournament after being a 5-8 seed in last season’s championship
- This will be the first time Ziodato and Genis Salas have competed at the NCAA Individual Championships
- The Cavaliers have won the NCAA Singles Championship three times (Danielle Collins – 2014, 2016, Emma Navarro – 2021)
- Virginia has never won the NCAA Doubles Championship
RESULTS/SCHEDULE
Singles
R64: #74 Elaine Chervinsky (VA) def. [9-16] #52 Emilija Tverijonaite (ASU) 7-5, 6-2
R64: 45 Lily Jones (MICH) def. #48 Sara Ziodato (VA) 6-4, 6-4
R64: #21 Annabelle Xu (VA) def. #97 Elise Wagle (UCLA) 3-6, 7-6 (5), 6-1
R32: #74 Elaine Chervinsky (VA) def. [9-16] #64 Alexis Blokhina (STAN) 6-3, 7-5
R32: [9-16] #8 Savannah Broadus (PD), def. #21 Annabelle Xu (VA) 6-0, 6-3
R16: #74 Elaine Chervinsky (VA) def. [1] #1 Mary Stoiana (TAMU) 6-3, 6-0
QF: #32 DJ Bennett (AU) def. #74 Elaine Chervinsky (VA) 7-5, 5-7, 6-0
Doubles
R32: #3 Melodie Collard/Elaine Chervinsky (VA) def. #17 Reece Carter/Alexia Jacobs (WASH) 7-5, 2-6, 1-0 (7)
R32: #30 Martina Genis Salas/Annabelle Xu (VA) def. [3] Avelina Sayfetdinova/Mariia Hlahola (TT) 6-4, 6-0
R16: #3 Melodie Collard/Elaine Chervinsky (VA) def. Guillermina Grant/Aysegul Mert (UGA) 6-2, 4-6, 1-0 (7)
R16: #18 Ava Hrastar/DJ Bennett (AU) def. #30 Martina Genis Salas/Annabelle Xu (VA) 7-6 (5), 6-4
QF: #3 Melodie Collard/Elaine Chervinsky (VA) def. [5-8] Carson Tanguilig/Susanna Maltby (UNC) 6-0, 0-6, 1-0 (7)
SF: #3 Melodie Collard/Elaine Chervinsky (VA) vs. Rachel Gailis/Alicia Dudeney (UF), Saturday 1:30 pm