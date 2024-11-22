No. 6 Virginia Hosts No. 3 Penn and No. 25 Chatham This Weekend

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The No. 6 Virginia women’s squash team (2-0) will host two matches this weekend at the McArthur Squash Center in Charlottesville, Va. On Saturday (Nov. 23), UVA plays No. 3 Penn (5-0) at 1:30 p.m. Virginia closes the weekend against No. 25 Chatham (1-4) on Sunday (Nov. 24) at 1 p.m.

Admission is free for all home matches.

HOW TO FOLLOW

Live scoring and live streams will be available for the matches

Saturday will be a three-court system

Sunday will be a five-court system

CAVALIER NOTES

Virginia opened the season last weekend with a 9-0 win against No. 9 Columbia and an 8-1 win against No. 7 Yale

Maria Min, Maryam Mian, and Claire Pellegrino made their collegiate debuts and picked up their first collegiate victories

Virginia is 2-7 all-time against Penn

Virginia is 3-0 all-time against Chatham

