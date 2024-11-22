Virginia Cavaliers Official Athletic Site
Open Search
Women's Squash
. Women's Squash

No. 6 Virginia Hosts No. 3 Penn and No. 25 Chatham This Weekend

Live Scoring - Penn
Live Scoring - Chatham
Video Streams
UVA Squash Twitter
UVA Squash Instagram
UVA Squash Facebook
Get the UVA Sports App

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The No. 6 Virginia women’s squash team (2-0) will host two matches this weekend at the McArthur Squash Center in Charlottesville, Va. On Saturday (Nov. 23), UVA plays No. 3 Penn (5-0) at 1:30 p.m. Virginia closes the weekend against No. 25 Chatham (1-4) on Sunday (Nov. 24) at 1 p.m.

Admission is free for all home matches.

HOW TO FOLLOW

  • Live scoring and live streams will be available for the matches
  • Saturday will be a three-court system
  • Sunday will be a five-court system

CAVALIER NOTES

  • Virginia opened the season last weekend with a 9-0 win against No. 9 Columbia and an 8-1 win against No. 7 Yale
  • Maria Min, Maryam Mian, and Claire Pellegrino made their collegiate debuts and picked up their first collegiate victories
  • Virginia is 2-7 all-time against Penn
  • Virginia is 3-0 all-time against Chatham

UP NEXT

  • The Cavaliers have a two-match road trip, starting on Friday (Dec. 6) against playing at No. 1 Harvard before taking on No. 11 Dartmouth on Saturday (Dec. 7).

Related Stories