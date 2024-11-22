No. 6 Virginia Set to Host No. 1 Penn and No. 21 Chatham

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The No. 6 Virginia men’s squash team (1-1) will play two home matches this weekend at the McArthur Squash Center in Charlottesville, Va. On Saturday (Nov. 23), UVA faces off against No. 1 Penn (5-0) at 1:30 p.m. Virginia closes the weekend by taking on No. 21 Chatham (2-3) on Sunday (Nov. 24) at 1 p.m.

Admission is free for all home matches.

HOW TO FOLLOW

Live scoring and live streams will be available for the matches

Saturday will be a three-court system

Sunday will be a five-court system

CAVALIER NOTES

Virginia opened the season last weekend with a 6-3 win over No. 8 Columbia before falling 7-2 to No. 2 Yale

Grad student Karim Elbarbary made his UVA debut at the top of the ladder

Three Cavaliers made their collegiate debuts: Juan Jose Torres Lara, Nathan Rosenzweig and Ewan Harris, all picking up their first collegiate victories as well

Virginia is 0-6 all-time against Penn

Virginia is 3-0 all-time against Chatham

