No. 6 Virginia Set to Host No. 1 Penn and No. 21 Chatham

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The No. 6 Virginia men’s squash team (1-1) will play two home matches this weekend at the McArthur Squash Center in Charlottesville, Va. On Saturday (Nov. 23), UVA faces off against No. 1 Penn (5-0) at 1:30 p.m. Virginia closes the weekend by taking on No. 21 Chatham (2-3) on Sunday (Nov. 24) at 1 p.m.

Admission is free for all home matches.

HOW TO FOLLOW

  • Live scoring and live streams will be available for the matches
  • Saturday will be a three-court system
  • Sunday will be a five-court system

CAVALIER NOTES

  • Virginia opened the season last weekend with a 6-3 win over No. 8 Columbia before falling 7-2 to No. 2 Yale
  • Grad student Karim Elbarbary made his UVA debut at the top of the ladder
  • Three Cavaliers made their collegiate debuts: Juan Jose Torres Lara, Nathan Rosenzweig and Ewan Harris, all picking up their first collegiate victories as well
  • Virginia is 0-6 all-time against Penn
  • Virginia is 3-0 all-time against Chatham

UP NEXT

  • The Cavaliers have a two-match road trip, starting on Friday (Dec. 6) against playing at No. 5 Harvard before taking on No. 12 Dartmouth on Saturday (Dec. 7).

