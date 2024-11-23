No. 6 Virginia Falls 7-2 to No. 3 Penn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA. – The No. 6 Virginia women’s squash team (2-1) suffered a 7-2 loss to No. 3 Penn (6-0) on Saturday (Nov. 23) at the McArthur Squash Center in Charlottesville, Va.

Sophomore Clare Minnis and freshman Claire Pellegrino picked up the points for the Cavaliers.

Minnis took a hard-fought match against Ashna Tumuluri at six, winning 11-9, 4-11, 13-11, 11-9. Pellegrino won a tight first game before cruising to a 12-10, 11-7, 11-5 win at eight.

Graduate student Meagan Best and junior Nina Hashmi both took the opening game at one and seven before falling 3-1.

MATCH NOTES

Pellegrino improves to 3-0 on the season at number eight on the ladder

UP NEXT