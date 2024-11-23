No. 6 Virginia Falls 7-2 to No. 3 Penn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA. – The No. 6 Virginia women’s squash team (2-1) suffered a 7-2 loss to No. 3 Penn (6-0) on Saturday (Nov. 23) at the McArthur Squash Center in Charlottesville, Va.
Sophomore Clare Minnis and freshman Claire Pellegrino picked up the points for the Cavaliers.
Minnis took a hard-fought match against Ashna Tumuluri at six, winning 11-9, 4-11, 13-11, 11-9. Pellegrino won a tight first game before cruising to a 12-10, 11-7, 11-5 win at eight.
Graduate student Meagan Best and junior Nina Hashmi both took the opening game at one and seven before falling 3-1.
MATCH NOTES
- Pellegrino improves to 3-0 on the season at number eight on the ladder
UP NEXT
- The Cavaliers close out the homestand on Sunday (Nov. 24), taking on No. 25 Chatham.
#3 Penn 7, #6 Virginia 2
1 | Malak Khafagy (PENN) def. Meagan Best (VA) 8-11, 11-6, 12-10, 11-2
2 | Franka Vidovic (PENN) def. Lina Tammam (VA) 11-8, 11-7, 11-2
3 | Sohaila Ismail (PENN) def. Maria Min (VA) 11-4, 11-9, 11-6
4 | Malak Taha (PENN) def. Maryam Mian (VA) 11-4, 11-8, 10-12, 11-1
5 | Jana Dweek (PENN) def. Maureen Foley (VA) 11-2, 11-6, 11-3
6 | Clare Minnis (VA) def. Ashna Tumuluri (PENN) 11-9, 4-11, 13-11, 11-9
7 | Alexandra Stoddard (PENN) def. Nina Hashmi (VA) 12-14, 11-6, 12-10, 11-5
8 | Claire Pellegrino (VA) def. Natasha Pensler (PENN) 12-10, 11-7, 11-5
9 | Yoshna Singh (PENN) def. Caroline Pellegrino (VA) 11-4, 11-7, 11-5
Exh | Hailey Shing-Fei Wong (PENN) def. Eliza Mills (VA) 11-5, 11-7, 11-7