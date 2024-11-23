No. 6 Virginia Suffers 8-1 Loss to No. 1 Penn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA. – The No. 6 Virginia men’s squash team (1-2) suffered an 8-1 defeat to No. 1 Penn (6-0) on Saturday (Nov. 23) at the McArthur Squash Center in Charlottesville, Va.

Freshman Ewan Harris logged the lone point for the Cavaliers with an 8-11, 11-6, 11-3, 11-8 victory at eight.

Freshmen Juan Jose Torres took the first game at three 11-7 before losing in a marathon second game 16-14. Torres battled back to win his third game 11-6 but lost the next two games to fall 3-2.

Freshman Nathan Rosenzweig rallied to win the fourth game at seven 13-11 to tie his match before falling 11-4 in the fifth game.

