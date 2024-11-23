No. 6 Virginia Suffers 8-1 Loss to No. 1 Penn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA. – The No. 6 Virginia men’s squash team (1-2) suffered an 8-1 defeat to No. 1 Penn (6-0) on Saturday (Nov. 23) at the McArthur Squash Center in Charlottesville, Va.
Freshman Ewan Harris logged the lone point for the Cavaliers with an 8-11, 11-6, 11-3, 11-8 victory at eight.
Freshmen Juan Jose Torres took the first game at three 11-7 before losing in a marathon second game 16-14. Torres battled back to win his third game 11-6 but lost the next two games to fall 3-2.
Freshman Nathan Rosenzweig rallied to win the fourth game at seven 13-11 to tie his match before falling 11-4 in the fifth game.
UP NEXT
- The Cavaliers close out the homestand on Sunday (Nov. 24), taking on No. 21 Chatham.
#1 Penn 8, #6 Virginia 1
1 | Salman Khalil (PENN) def. Karim Elbarbary (VA) 11-6, 11-8, 7-11, 11-6
2 | Nicholas Spizzirri (PENN) def. JP Tew (VA) 11-8, 9-11, 11-5, 12-10
3 | Omar Hafez (PENN) def. Juan Jose Torres (VA) 7-11, 16-14, 6-11, 12-10, 11-4
4 | Marwan Abdelsalam (PENN) def. Maxwell Velazquez (VA) 11-3, 11-5, 11-9
5 | Nathan Tze Bing Kueh (PENN) def. Dylan Moran (VA) 11-3, 11-5, 11-6
6 | Zane Patel (PENN) def. Petr Nohel (VA) 11-3, 11-5, 11-9
7 | Varun Chitturi (PENN) def. Nathan Rosenzweig (VA) 7-11, 11-3, 11-5, 11-13, 11-4
8 | Ewan Harris (VA) def. Roger Alber Baddour (PENN) 8-11, 11-6, 11-3, 11-8
9 | Hao Cui (PENN) def. Evan Hajek (VA) 11-5, 11-9, 11-5
Exh | Oliver Green (PENN) def. Isaac Mitchell (VA) 11-13, 11-8, 11-6, 11-3