Virginia Opens NCAA Tournament Play Against West Virginia Sunday

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — The Virginia men’s soccer team is set to open its run in the 2024 NCAA Men’s Soccer Championship on Sunday (Nov. 24). The 11th-seeded Cavaliers (10-6-3) will take on West Virginia (13-1-7). Kickoff from Klöckner Stadium is set for 5 p.m. on ESPN+.
How to Follow
Sunday’s match against West Virginia will be streamed ESPN+ which is also available on WatchESPN.com and the ESPN app. Links to both the broadcast and live stats are available at VirginiaSports.com. Fans can also get updates by following the program’s official Twitter account (@UVAMenSoccer).
How We Got Here
- The Cavaliers enter the tournament as the No. 11 seed following a bye in the first round of the tournament as one of the top-16 teams in the field of 48.
- The Mountaineers enter enter the match following a 2-1 victory over North Florida in the first round of the tournament.
What’s at Stake
- Sunday night’s winner will advance to the third round of the NCAA Men’s Soccer Championship to face either No. 6 seed Penn or UMass.
- With a win, Virginia would either travel to No. 6 Penn, or host a third-round match against UMass
- Third round matchups will be held on either Saturday (Nov. 30) or Sunday (Dec. 1)
The Series with the Mountaineers
- Sunday’s meeting will mark the 9th meeting between the teams in the all-time series. Virginia holds a 5-3-0 advantage
- The teams have met twice in the NCAA Men’s Soccer Championship with West Virginia taking victories in each.
- UVA is 4-1 in meetings with West Virginia at Klöckner Stadium
NCAA Tournament Notes:
- UVA has won seven, NCAA Championships. The third most of any program in NCAA Division I
- The Cavaliers own a 68-35-6 record in the NCAA Men’s Soccer Championship
- Virginia earned a top-16 seed in the tournament for the third consecutive season
- UVA is just one of five teams to earn first-round byes in each of the last three seasons (Virginia, Clemson, Duke, SMU, Stanford)
- Of those five teams, Virginia is the only program that has earned multiple top-eight seeds in that span
A Nose for Goal
- Virginia’s Nick Dang leads the Cavaliers for the 2024 season with six goals on the year.
- Dang’s goal tally currently ranks first among defenders in NCAA Division I
- Prior to his arrival at Virginia, Dang had scored just four goals in three seasons at Lipscomb
Wiese Makes History
- Virginia captain Paul Wiese joined the Virginia elite in a 4-2 win over American.
- Currently at 27 career assists, Wiese is in sole possession of seventh all time in the category at UVA.
- He becomes the first player to crack a top-10 list for a career total in an offensive stat category since Will Bates (2009-12) who ranks in Virginia’s top 10 in points (102), Goals (46), Shots (230), and game-winning goals (15).
- With 10 assists on the season, Wiese leads the team and sets a single-season high mark.
- Wiese’s total is tied for the most among defenders in NCAA Division I