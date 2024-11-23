Virginia Opens NCAA Tournament Play Against West Virginia Sunday

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — The Virginia men’s soccer team is set to open its run in the 2024 NCAA Men’s Soccer Championship on Sunday (Nov. 24). The 11th-seeded Cavaliers (10-6-3) will take on West Virginia (13-1-7). Kickoff from Klöckner Stadium is set for 5 p.m. on ESPN+.

How to Follow

Sunday’s match against West Virginia will be streamed ESPN+ which is also available on WatchESPN.com and the ESPN app. Links to both the broadcast and live stats are available at VirginiaSports.com. Fans can also get updates by following the program’s official Twitter account (@UVAMenSoccer).

How We Got Here

The Cavaliers enter the tournament as the No. 11 seed following a bye in the first round of the tournament as one of the top-16 teams in the field of 48.

The Mountaineers enter enter the match following a 2-1 victory over North Florida in the first round of the tournament.

What’s at Stake

Sunday night’s winner will advance to the third round of the NCAA Men’s Soccer Championship to face either No. 6 seed Penn or UMass.

With a win, Virginia would either travel to No. 6 Penn, or host a third-round match against UMass

Third round matchups will be held on either Saturday (Nov. 30) or Sunday (Dec. 1)

The Series with the Mountaineers

Sunday’s meeting will mark the 9th meeting between the teams in the all-time series. Virginia holds a 5-3-0 advantage

The teams have met twice in the NCAA Men’s Soccer Championship with West Virginia taking victories in each.

UVA is 4-1 in meetings with West Virginia at Klöckner Stadium

NCAA Tournament Notes:

UVA has won seven, NCAA Championships. The third most of any program in NCAA Division I

The Cavaliers own a 68-35-6 record in the NCAA Men’s Soccer Championship

Virginia earned a top-16 seed in the tournament for the third consecutive season

UVA is just one of five teams to earn first-round byes in each of the last three seasons (Virginia, Clemson, Duke, SMU, Stanford)

Of those five teams, Virginia is the only program that has earned multiple top-eight seeds in that span

A Nose for Goal

Virginia’s Nick Dang leads the Cavaliers for the 2024 season with six goals on the year.

Dang’s goal tally currently ranks first among defenders in NCAA Division I

Prior to his arrival at Virginia, Dang had scored just four goals in three seasons at Lipscomb

Wiese Makes History