No. 6 Virginia Wins 6-0 Over No. 25 Chatham

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA. – The No. 6 Virginia women’s squash team (3-1) finished the weekend with a 6-0 win against No. 25 Chatham (1-5) on Sunday (Nov. 24) at the McArthur Squash Center in Charlottesville, Va.

The teams only played on six courts due to a limited roster for Chatham.

Virginia won 3-0 on all six courts against the Cougars, including dominant performances by senior Eliza Mills at position four, sophomore Nili Sprecher at five, and senior Annabelle MacTaggart at six.

The win over Chatham is the second sweep of the season for the Cavaliers, who also swept No. 9 Columbia at home in the season opener on Nov. 16.

QUOTE FROM ASSISTANT COACH GRANT WHITE

“This season has started out with a strength schedule the likes of which we have rarely faced before. And this group of players has come through with extraordinary poise. Today’s win over Chatham was another mark of their focus, as there is always a danger that the combination of fatigue and the approach of the holiday season might leave us a bit distracted. But all three of us coaches were proud to see the ladies locked in and about their business. The hard work we’ve put in has given us the strength to face a tough schedule and nobody deserves a few days of rest more than this group. I have no doubt that we will pick back up at the same level of intensity after the Thanksgiving recess. With perennial national champions Harvard and a formidable Dartmouth squad on the horizon, we will certainly have all the motivation we need.”

MATCH NOTES

Eliza Mills, Nili Sprecher, and Annabelle MacTaggart made their season debuts, picking up her their first wins of the season as well

Freshman Claire Pellegrino improves to 4-0 on the season

Virginia improves to 4-0 all-time against Chatham

UP NEXT