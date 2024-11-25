Hoos Happy to be Home for Sweet Sixteen

By Jeff White (jwhite@virginia.edu)

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — As No. 11 seed Virginia battled West Virginia in the NCAA men’s soccer tournament Sunday night at Klöckner Stadium, another second-round game was being played some 250 miles away in Philadelphia.

When the final second ticked off the clock in his team’s 2-1 win, UVA head coach George Gelnovatch had no idea what was unfolding in Philly, but he received an update from deputy athletic director Steve Pritzker moments later. Gelnovatch learned that UMass had upset No. 6 seed Penn 1-0, and a good day got even better for the Wahoos.

Instead of heading north next week to play Penn, Virginia will be at home for the Sweet Sixteen.

“We’re pretty happy being able to be here,” center back Nick Dang said. “It’s a little warmer, I think, than Pennsylvania too, and we don’t have to travel, which is really nice. We stay home for Thanksgiving.”

UVA (11-6-3) will host UMass (12-3-5) at 5 p.m. Saturday at Klöckner. A win would send the Hoos to the NCAA quarterfinals for the first time since 2019, where they advanced to the College Cup for the 13th time.

The Cavaliers have won seven NCAA championships in this sport, but rarely in their storied history have they faced a second-round opponent as formidable as West Virginia (13-2-7). The Mountaineers swept the Sun Belt Conference’s regular-season and tournament titles this fall and returned a strong core from the team that reached the College Cup in 2023.

The top 16 seeds in the 48-team NCAA tournament received first-round byes, and many, including Virginia’s coaching staff, were surprised that the selection committee didn’t include WVU in that group. The unseeded Mountaineers knocked off North Florida 2-1 in the first round and came to Charlottesville riding a nine-match unbeaten streak.

“That is a great playoff win against a very good West Virginia team,” Gelnovatch said. “When the final RPI came out at the end of the regular season, after all the tournaments were played this time last week, they were 16 in the RPI. So we just played one of the better teams in the tournament in our first game and did a great job of handling it and did a great job handling giving up an early goal too.”

The Mountaineers scored off a corner kick in the third minute Sunday night. About three minutes later, the Cavaliers tied the game. Sophomore forward AJ Smith headed a long ball from Dang to junior midfielder Albin Gashi, who lost his balance—and nearly lost possession—when challenged by goalkeeper Marc Bonnaire but managed to nudge the ball into the open goal.

“His touch got away from him, but he stayed with it,” Gelnovatch said.

“Somehow I got the ball in, and I’m happy we scored,” Gashi said. “It’s important to get a goal directly after their goal.”