Claire Curzan Named ACC Swimmer of the Week

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Virginia sophomore Claire Curzan was named the ACC Swimmer of the Week in honors announced Tuesday (Nov. 26) by the Atlantic Coast Conference.

Curzan set an American, NCAA, US Open, UVA, meet and pool record in the 200 Backstroke on Friday (Nov. 22) at the Tennessee Invitational, swimming a 1:46.87. She broke Regan Smith’s American record of 1:47.16 set in 2019 and Beata Nelson’s NCAA mark of 1:47.24 from that same year. Courtney Bartholomew set the previous Virginia record of 1:49.35 in 2015.

Curzan also won the 100 Back (49.37) and placed second in the 100 Fly (49.50). All three of her individual times rank in the top three in the NCAA this season.

She also swam on the 200 Free, 200 Medley and 400 Medley relays, helping the Cavaliers clock the fastest times in the NCAA this season in all three.

This is the third ACC Swimmer of the Week honor for a Cavalier this season, as Gretchen Walsh has won it twice (Oct. 22, Nov. 5).